George Thomas Chamberland, a loving father and grandfather, died on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Annapolis, Md., after a long journey with vascular dementia.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in Schenectady, N.Y., and turned 80 years old last year. Son of the late Earl Joseph and Antoinette (Hebert) Chamberland, he is survived by daughter Bethany (Todd) Swain; son, Aaron (Brianna); as well as four grandchildren, Drew, Evan, Ava and Rowan. He was the former husband of Nancy Chamberland.
He is fondly remembered by dozens of nieces and nephews, especially for his specialty of making M&M pancakes.
He was predeceased by siblings, Therese M. (Thomas) Bergeron, Lorraine Conahan, Earl J. (Jane), Howard A. (Ann), Larry W. (Angie), Arlene A Chamberland and Sr. Rose Marie Chamberland, Congregation of St. Joseph.
He earned his undergraduate degree at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, where he loved watching basketball games and listening to the choir. He later earned a master’s degree and spent most of his career in education, starting out as a driver’s ed instructor at South Burlington High School and ending as an administrator and guidance counselor at Colchester High School.
George bought South Burlington’s hometown newspaper, The Other Paper, in 1994. He loved technology and was an early adopter, introducing computers into the production process in the late 1990s. He published the paper for about 14 years with the mission of helping build community before retiring in 2008.
George loved ice cream, jazz music and making people laugh. He volunteered at the Ronald McDonald house in Burlington and drove for the visually impaired. He enjoyed interacting with the young people in the apartment building he owned, and the circle of friends he had coffee with each morning. He valued relationships with everyone on his journey and even liked to pay his bills in person to have those connections.
George spent his final years in Annapolis, where he moved to be close to grandchildren and get support from Bethany.
To celebrate his life, friends and family are invited to stop by the new South Burlington Senior Center in Vermont on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. Be ready for jazz music and some of his favorite foods, including garlic knots from Marco’s.
The family would like donations to go to The Hemophilia Association of the Capital Area (hacacares.org/donate), which supports people impacted by bleeding disorders through advocacy, education and awareness, including his grandson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.