Despite the rain, around 20 vehicles paraded past Robert LaClair’s home on Proctor Avenue in South Burlington for his 95th birthday on Monday, May 11.

His niece Kathy Murphy said it was wonderful so many people, including the fire and police departments, showed up and that her uncle really enjoyed it.

“He’s done a lot for people and it was nice to show him how much we appreciate it,” she said. “He was always the guy who would do things for everybody.”

LaClair is a World War II vet. After the war he had a milk delivery business and later he delivered oil for Mobile Oil. Murphy said when they drive around for a leaf tour, particularly in the Northeast Kingdom, he has lots of stories about the mom-and-pop stores he delivered to and of people who’d broken down he helped.

He was joined in waving at the birthday caravan by his daughter Patty LaClair.

