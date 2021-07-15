Buckle up — there’s road work ahead.
After last summer’s eerily quiet construction season, road work, detours and neon orange signs are back. In addition to small-scale paving projects in neighborhoods around South Burlington, two major road projects are on the docket: traffic signal upgrades on Route 7 and the Kimball Bridge replacement.
Last summer, the South Burlington public works department only repaved one road in the city, recalled director Justin Rabidoux. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed most all summer road construction projects to a halt, as many people weren’t working and few dollars were available, he said, but the agenda this summer feels more “active across all sectors.”
New traffic signals on Route 7
A Vermont Agency of Transportation project replacing traffic signals along Route 7 through South Burlington will have a low impact on daily traffic. Work may require a lane closure, but officials do not expect drivers to feel major delays.
“By definition, a lot of the work occurs outside of the traveled way,” explained Rabidoux. Crews aren’t ripping up roads or digging to lay pipes like in normal roadway projects, he added, so if a lane is closed it will be temporary.
“The impact should be minimal to the traveling public,” he said.
Project work starts at the intersection of Route 7 and McIntosh Avenue, continuing north on Route 7 up to Swift Street. Various types of traffic signals located where the route intersects with Baldwin Avenue, Laurel Hill Road, Brewer Parkway and Queen City Park Road will all be replaced.
The project schedule is expected to last until this fall, perhaps into October.
According to the Agency of Transportation, the estimated project cost clocks in at $3,449,038.
August start date for Kimball Bridge replacement
The temporary bridge on Kimball Avenue is finally getting replaced. Starting Aug. 2, South Burlington Public Works will begin work on rehabilitating the area, installing a new culvert at stream level and building back up almost 30 feet to the top of the roadway.
The bridge will be closed for 11 weeks, said Rabidoux. A full road closure of Kimball Avenue will mean a detour on Route 2, which runs parallel.
“We’ve been fighting this issue since 2017,” said Rabidoux, with intermittent delays and closures over the years. Now, he’s feeling confident in finally creating “the be all, end all 75-year solution.”
The 45-year-old culvert formerly allowing a stream to flow under the road failed four years ago, after developing holes, said Rabidoux. The project should take just shy of three months work, but a public works presence will likely remain on site through Thanksgiving, to put “everything back together,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.