A caravan of about 60 vehicles drove past the Chittenden County Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on Monday morning, April 27. The procession took more than 4 minutes to make it by the correctional facility, much to the delight of more than 20 employees who cheered on the police, rescue and private vehicles. This was the first of four ‘Caravans of Support’ for correctional officers and inmates around the state.

