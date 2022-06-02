Vermont’s General Assembly will see historic turnover this year, with numerous retirements and many legislators complaining of being overworked in a crucial role that has neither staff, nor office space nor compensation that covers much more than a ride to the Statehouse.
South Burlington House of Representatives candidates
But with that turnover, and newly drawn voting districts across the state, a swath of freshman legislators are likely to shake up Montpelier.
Who will South Burlington be sending to the House next session and who will represent the new Chittenden Southeast Senate District?
Most likely, not a member of the GOP. All the House candidates are Democrats and South Burlington city clerk Donna Kinville noted that she did not receive any petitions from Republicans.
South Burlington’s growing population in the years leading up to the 2020 census earned it a fifth House seat in recent redistricting, in addition to the four currently held by Reps. Ann Pugh, John Killacky, Maida Townsend and Martin LaLonde.
The only incumbent planning to return to the House is LaLonde, who hopes to keep his seat to finish up some “unfinished business,” he said. The Midwest native, who has served in the Legislature for eight years, sits on the House Committee on Judiciary, the committee on judicial rule, where he serves as chair, and is now part of majority leadership. He has degrees from the University of Michigan Business School and the University of Michigan Law School. From 2010 to 2021, he served on the South Burlington School Board.
As the session ended a few weeks ago, Reps. Ann Pugh, John Killacky, Maida Townsend each announced they would not run for reelection to their seats.
Running for Pugh’s seat in Chittenden-9 is newcomer Emilie Krasnow, a native Vermonter and resident of South Burlington for 17 years. She has experience in the Statehouse, having worked as an assistant in the Senate for seven years and then in the Vermont lieutenant governor’s office until 2019.
Krasnow volunteers at the local food shelf and serves on the city’s housing trust committee, the South Burlington Rotary Club, the ASPIRE South Burlington Library Foundation volunteer committee, as vice chair on the Chittenden County Democratic Committee and as secretary for the South Burlington Democratic Committee.
Brian Minier, who served on the South Burlington School Board until last March, announced he will run for the seat vacated by Killacky.
Minier was elected to the school board in 2019 and described his experience there as a rewarding bootcamp in local education and politics. He has two master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin in Russian literature and area studies. After moving to Vermont with his family, he spent time as a stay-at-home father and worked as an administrative assistant for the University of Vermont’s Department of German and Russian, where his wife also works as a professor.
South Burlington resident Kate Nugent, a local justice of the peace and member of the South Burlington Board of Civil Authority, plans to run for Townsend’s seat. Nugent is also a member of South Burlington Rotary and works as the executive director of the Winooski Partnership for Prevention, which works to prevent substance abuse in the community.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in international relations and French and a master’s from the University of South Carolina in English literature. She also teaches at the Community College of Vermont and holds a certificate in nonprofit management from Marlboro College.
In the fifth and newest House seat, resident Noah Hyman is running to represent South Burlington.
Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte House of Representatives candidates
In Shelburne, Kate Webb, the chair of the House Committee on Education who has served in the Chittenden 5-1 district since 2009, will not seek reelection.
Shelburne selectboard member Kate Lalley quickly stepped up to take her place, and she appears to be the only candidate running for the seat. She has more than 15 years of public service experience in town, including as a member of both Shelburne’s planning commission and selectboard. A seat in the Statehouse, Lalley said, would be a natural progression of her public service career.
“One of the reasons I’m doing this is I think our town has really strong representation and I want to continue that, and I think I have some skills that will lend itself to that,” she said.
“We have a workforce and housing crisis, those two things are intimately related,” she said. “This is really front and center for me. But we also want to protect our environment — those two things have been seen as, ‘Well, you can have one or you can have the other,’ but I think that’s been a false dichotomy. We’re trying to address that here in Shelburne, finding creative ways to add more attainable housing here. I think that some of the things that we can do on the local level could be kind of scaled up to at the state level.”
Rep. Jessica Brumsted, meanwhile, is hoping to continue her work in the Chittenden 5-2 district, representing Shelburne and St. George. She’s hoping to extend her six-year tenure in the House “for many reasons, but one important specific reason is because I want to be as helpful as I can on reforming our child care system.”
Three candidates, Phil Pouech, a Hinesburg selectboard member, as well as Christina Deeley and Sarah Toscano, are vying to replace Bill Lippert, who announced his retirement last month.
“I’ve lived in Hinesburg for 36 years; my three children grew up here and attended both Hinesburg Community School and Champlain Valley Union and participated in many of the activities our town provides to growing families. I very quickly developed a desire to give back to Hinesburg, so I committed myself to engaging in my community,” Pouech said in a statement. “I know I can represent Hinesburg in Montpelier with openness, honesty and a focus on the needs of our town. I am motivated to listen and learn and will commit the time to do my best for Hinesburg; my desire to give back to my community is strong.”
Deeley, a Chicago native who moved to Vermont in 2010, currently works as a librarian and social studies teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School. She said she is “ready to join a generation of young women working for better representation in this state and country.”
“As a local educator and mother, I know first-hand the opportunity gaps that exist for Vermonters from historically marginalized backgrounds because of systemic racism, income inequality and our general lack of awareness and funding for mental health needs,” she said. “Now we have an open seat, and it’s more important than ever to send a strong Democratic voice to Montpelier to advocate for paid family leave and universal child care, protecting voter access, equitable and affordable education, expanding health care and mental health services, environmental justice, and a promotion of equity in all aspects of government and its services.”
Toscano could not be reached for comment.
In Charlotte, Rep. Michael Yantachka, a years-long incumbent, is hoping to win reelection, but he’s facing a spirited challenge from Chea Waters Evans, a local journalist hoping for an upset.
Her challenge stems directly from Yantachka’s no vote on Proposal 5, which would prevent the state from passing laws that deny or infringe on a person’s “reproductive autonomy.” He quickly changed positions after facing backlash from constituents.
“I never seriously considered” a run for office, Evans said. “It was certainly never anything I was seriously pursuing or giving a lot of thought to. It’s just that right now, it seemed more urgent.”
Evans has been a Charlotte resident for 10 years and has covered the town for The Citizen, The Charlotte News and, more recently, the Charlotte Bridge. She has also published work in Seven Days.
“It is about Prop 5 — of course, that is what led me to decide to run against him in the first place,” she said. “But on a bigger scale than that. It’s about representing the people of Charlotte the way they expect you to represent them.”
Yantachka said that he changed his vote on Prop 5 because the “outcry regarding my vote has caused me to question my reasoning.”
“I realize that I have given the impression that I do not trust women to make good decisions regarding their reproductive choices. That is truly not something I believe,” he said on social media. “I should have untangled the issues better and recognized that was the message I was sending with my vote.”
Yantachka still believes the voters trust his judgement and will send him back to Montpelier.
“I’m willing to run on my record,” he said. “I’ve done good things for Charlotte, and for Vermont in the 12 years I’ve served. I will continue to do good things for Charlotte and Vermont if I’m reelected. I’ve got a lot of experience which will serve me well in the legislature.”
The Senate
After Chittenden County was forced to break up its six-seat Senate district, the county was partitioned into three districts, with the new Chittenden Southeast District including South Burlington, Bolton, Burlington’s South-End, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne, Jericho, Richmond, St. George, Williston and Underhill.
The other Senate districts include Chittenden Central with three senators and Chittenden North with one senator.
With only three open seats and five candidates, three of whom are incumbents, the local delegation could see some turnover.
Newcomers
Two newcomers are vying for Senate seats this year: Lewis Mudge and Steve May.
May, a former selectboard member in Richmond, is making a third attempt at the state legislative branch, running for a seat in the new Chittenden Southeast District. He previously ran for a Senate seat in 2018 and 2020. He owns a private practice in Montpelier and works as a social worker.
Lewis Mudge, who currently serves on the Charlotte Selectboard, did not respond to requests for comment.
Incumbents
Sen. Thomas Chittenden is running for reelection to his seat in the newly formed Chittenden Southeast district. He’s served on the South Burlington city council for eight years and in the legislature for one term, where he sits on three committees, the Senate committees on transportation, education, and joint information technology oversight.
Sen. Virginia “Ginny” Lyons of Williston, whose seat falls within the new Chittenden Southeast district, plans to run again.
She was first elected to the Legislature in 2000 and has served on numerous committees, including but not limited to, the Health Reform Oversight Committee, as chair of the Joint Legislative Child Protection Oversight Committee, the Joint Carbon Emissions Reduction Committee, the Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee and as co-chair of the Task Force on Affordable, Accessible Health Care. She is also a college professor at the University of Vermont, where she earned her doctorate.
Perhaps the most surprising candidate to join the race at the last second is sitting senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale who, until Thursday, seemed to be fierce competition for the state’s U.S. House race.
Last Friday, after the deadline closed to file petitions for state Legislature, Ram Hinsdale announced she was bowing out of the national race and endorsing her colleague in the legislature, Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, a Democrat from Windham, to take over for U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who hopes to win the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Before being elected to represent Chittenden County in the Senate in 2020, Ram Hinsdale served in the House of Representatives from 2008 to 2016. The Shelburne resident has bachelor’s degrees in natural resource planning and political science from the University of Vermont, as well as a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
When she was elected in 2020, Ram Hinsdale became the first woman of color ever to serve in the Vermont Senate.
South Burlington’s other sitting senator, Michael Sirotkin, announced he will not run for reelection. Sirotkin, who was appointed to his wife’s senatorial seat in 2014 after she died from lung cancer, brought a law background to the Statehouse, having worked at Vermont Legal Aid in the 1970s and 1980s, in addition to private practice. He serves on the Senate committee for economic development and finance, chairs the Committee on Housing and General Affairs, and co-chairs the Small Business Solutions Task Force.
Also running for Welch’s seat are Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Sianay Chase Clifford of Essex, Louis Meyers of South Burlington, Ericka Bundy Redic of Burlington, Anya Tynio of Charleston and Liam Madden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.