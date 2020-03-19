But the beat goes on at the South Burlington Police Department.  

The South Burlington Police Department is fully staffed and ready to report for duty. But officers are making some changes around the station in response to COVID-19.
Since Saturday, March 14, the department’s doors have been locked. Visitors may enter the building’s vestibule and speak to dispatchers through a direct line, Chief Shawn Burke said. From there, dispatchers will either handle the call over the line or an officer will greet the person in the department’s lobby.
“It’s not a huge operational change,” Burke said. He added that the building normally locks after business hours, in which case visitors communicate with dispatch in the building’s vestibule.
“The major operational change is we are essentially on an incident-by-incident basis ... limiting the amount of face-to-face contact that we're going to have with citizens,” Burke said.
The department will continue to respond to all public safety incidents, he said.
Depending on the circumstances, officers may respond wearing personal protective equipment, including N-95 masks – the face-fitting kind – latex gloves and surgical gowns.
Those supplies are limited, meaning officers will have to use discretion as to when it’s appropriate to wear them, Burke said. Officers will screen callers, asking if they have traveled recently, are sick or have interacted with someone who is sick.
“We want to protect ourselves, but we also don’t want to go walking around in personal protective gear all the time,” Burke said.
Inside the department, staff have taken measures to disinfect shared workspaces, and employees have been encouraged to avoid congregating in areas like the dispatch center.
“We have a young, healthy police force,” Burke said, adding the department has posted information on how to self-monitor and has instructed ill employees to stay home from work.
Burke said the force has also regained its School Resource Officers as a result of school closures. They are now delivering Meals on Wheels and helping pick-up residents’ medications with Project Good Morning.
“Essentially, we’re keeping them and our detectives on the bench. If anyone in our patrol division becomes sick and we start having vacancies ... we have a reserve,” he said. “It’s a pretty shallow reserve, but it is one.”
Around the city, things are quiet.
“The traffic and empty parking lots are striking,” Burke said.
Burke noted another aspect of the public’s response – practicing “stockpiling” behavior. Indeed, in recent weeks items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer have sold out at many local stores.
But the beat goes on at the South Burlington Police Department.
“We're still a fully staffed patrol division, so we're as postured as we were yesterday to deal with crime and disorder in the community,” Burke said.
On patrol during a pandemic
Officer Marty Maloney is closing in on his second anniversary policing. COVID-19 is unlike anything he’s seen in that time.
“The commuter traffic is definitely less ... you can definitely see the effects of people staying home,” he said. “I'd liken it to a Sunday; there's still traffic around, but it's not congested at [peak commute hours].”
Maloney has kept his distance from others and has been diligent about sanitizing his patrol car, laptop and other equipment.
People have been understanding, he said.
Whether he’s issuing a citation or interacting with people on a call, those he has encountered have been amenable to avoiding physical contact. The department has also been able to handle some incidents over the phone, which has helped limit officers’ exposure.
“I'm cautiously optimistic, but I'm also young and healthy,” Maloney said. “As far as the things like affecting arrests or responding to emergency calls, maybe I'm just optimistic because we can't avoid it. I try not to get myself worried about it because we have to do it.”
Currently, the department is maintaining its regular level of staffing and shifts haven’t changed. With school closures, the department’s youth service personnel have had to adapt their mission plans, Maloney said. Detectives are working remotely when possible.
In his downtime, Maloney said he has tried to lay low. He has stopped serving shifts on the St. Michael’s College and Colchester Rescue ambulances.
“A lot of people double-dip, whether it's EMS, fire, police work,” Maloney said. “So a lot of agencies are starting to get to the point where they say, ‘You have to choose one, that way you can effectively monitor your symptoms.’”
Maloney has spent spare time outdoors, taking “solitary walks” with Mallory, his year-old German Shepherd.
Asked what he’d say to the community, Maloney quipped, "Behave yourselves.”
More seriously, though, he encouraged those who can work remotely to do so.
“I'm not a Centers for Disease Control expert … but if you can limit your interactions with the outside world, it's probably a good thing to do, and to look out for the people that can't,” he said.