Plans to build out a performing arts center at Burton’s Queen City Park Road headquarters remain tied up in environmental court as Burlington and South Burlington neighbors next to the facility claim it would have negative effects on their quality of life.
More than three years after the music venue was first proposed, Burton and Higher Ground are still awaiting approval for both local zoning and Act 250 permits. Both were appealed by a group of residents, the Citizens for Responsible Zoning, and both cases were argued in Vermont Superior Court in April.
Post-trial memos are due on June 5, and Superior Court Judge Mary Teachout is expected to issue a ruling this summer, said James Dumont, the attorney representing the group.
“Our group’s concern is that the impact on South Burlington resources will be significant, (as well as) the inadequacy of permit conditions put in place to protect the neighborhoods from noise and traffic,” said residents Wendy Bratt, Doug Goodman and Michael Turner, South Burlington residents who live near the proposed facility.
Burton Snowboards first received approval from the Burlington Development Review Board in September 2020 to bring Higher Ground to its unused warehouse on its Queen City Park Road campus. The plans call for turning nearly 12,000 square feet of warehouse space into an outdoor plaza, food court, indoor skate park and music venue, which would hold up to 1,500 people — 400 more than can fit into Higher Ground’s current South Burlington home on Williston Road.
Act 250 OK’d the plan 2022, but both approvals were quickly appealed by the citizens group.
Dumont, the attorney representing the residents, says Burton, while receiving conditional use review for the project, still has not satisfied Burlington’s noise ordinance.
“Burton’s position is that ... you don’t have to comply with the noise ordinance if you go through conditional use review. But in other cases, particularly one case that went to the Supreme Court, both the noise ordinance that was in that town and conditional use review were imposed,” Dumont said. “Standards, such as noise ordinance across the country, are viewed as supplements to conditional use review.”
“There’s no case in the country where any court has ever held that if you go through conditional use review, you don’t need to satisfy a noise standard,” he added. “What Burton is seeking in this case would be unique and unprecedented in the history of American zoning law.”
Justin Worthley, Burton’s senior vice president of people and culture, said in a statement that the company is “confident in its careful design of the project, believes the concerns raised by a small group of opponents are misplaced, and looks forward to a decision from the Environmental Court in the pending appeal of the project’s zoning and Act 250 permits.”
While the case is centered in Burlington, the city of South Burlington “is a party in the case and at this stage is monitoring the proceedings,” South Burlington city attorney Colin McNeil said.
Residents in Queen City Park and on Central Avenue in South Burlington have said that noise and traffic engineering studies that were submitted by Burton in court “are based upon modeling which may prove to be unrealistic when applied to real life.”
Dumont said they had witness testimony during the trial from a resident of Patchen Road, near the current Higher Ground facility on Williston Road, that said the music keeps them up at night.
Expert testimony from Burton concluded that noise levels at the new facility would not adversely affect the quality of life for residents in the area and said noise levels would be “comparable to existing nighttime sound levels in the area.”
Residents disagree and say the analysis does not take “low frequency noise” into account.
“It may address the flute music, it may address the electric violin, or the voice, but it’s not going to address the bass notes — the bass notes which disturb people late at night,” Dumont said.
Overflow parking at the venue and at Red Rocks Park, the residents said, will “bring litter as well as other impacts on this natural area.”
“Hundreds of cars exiting to Queen City Park Road and the intersection at Shelburne Road in the early morning will demand attention. The noise from people going to cars parked both on and off site will disturb neighbors as will bass sounds from the venue,” they said. “Your neighbors are looking for both community and municipal support with our concerns over this development.”
Residents have indicated they plan on appealing to the state Supreme Court should the judge rule in favor of Burton.
VTDigger contributed to this report.
