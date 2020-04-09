Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.