For the past 20 years Lund has been running a housing program for women with young children in Burlington. But come June, that program will be no more thanks to state budget cuts, according to Program Director Courtney Farrell.
The elimination of the program requires Lund to find new homes for seven families in short order.
With a lack of housing stock already a problem in Chittenden County, Lund is facing an uphill climb. However, what most concerns Farrell is that once these families are rehomed, they will no longer have access to round the clock staff and the supportive services they desperately need.
“What we’ve been really clear about is family supportive housing is a different model from transitional housing,” Farrell said. “Not all families are going to be able to be served by that. What this does is create a gap for those families.”
Many of the families served by the program have struggled with drug problems or have been involved with the court system. Farrell said they have complex needs that scattered site housing does not address.
“Families may have to travel to multiple different places to get their needs met. We have those services within our agency, so it is easier for us to serve and coordinate those services so that we are not setting people up to fail. If you are someone who is in a drug treatment program and you have to get your child to childcare and you have no transportation, that’s when people fail,” she said.
Many program participants are young mothers, living independently for the first time. They need help learning life skills and they benefit from the supportive community that living among other young families provides. Farrell said there has always been a long waiting list to get into the program and she said that the program, which may last up to two years for each family, has been proven to have excellent results.
While tenants don’t have jobs when entering the program, by the time they exit, 75% are employed.
None of the mothers in the program lost custody of their children and, in 2019, Vermont Department of Children and Families closed any open cases involving families in the program.
“What it feels like is we are transitioning to a lower level of support, and we can all guess what the outcomes will be,” Farrell said.
In addition to the hardship placed upon families in the program, six staff members at the housing facility, which is operated in McCauley Square in partnership with Cathedral Square Corp., were to be eliminated on April 3 – amid already widespread job losses around the area.
Farrell said funding for the program was $260,000. While cutting the program would save money, overall it doesn’t make sense to her: “This is a program that has proven outcomes. It works for the highest risk families with the youngest children. If you are talking about the longer-term investment, it’s less expensive because it actually works and costs less than having chronic homelessness continue.”
Many states are trying to save money and “at the state and the federal level is does seem that we are more focused on immediate outcomes,” Farrell said, “but if we invest more in the early intervention and prevention programs you see a longer-term savings.”
Families who have to find new housing as result have been devastated.
One client, who wished to remain anonymous, said the program saved her life. She said she needed a lot of support and she looked at the staff as her “guardian angels.”
A former tenant, who also wished to remain anonymous, said she graduated from Independence Place eight years ago.
The program helped get her ahead in life. “I now have my bachelor’s degree from Northern Vermont University,” she said, “In addition to this, I am employed full time and am financially independent. My children are healthy and happy nine year olds that attend school and are full of joy and laughter, never enduring a day without a home thanks to Lund.
“Independence Place will always be a place I call home and the staff after all this time are still like family. It truly saddens me to think that other women may not get the chance at life that IP gave me do to budget cuts, that our State can take away the chance at a home from women who do not even know what it is truly like to be supported and cared for. IP is not just a program it is an opportunity for success and happiness like no other,” she said.