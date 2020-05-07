Perhaps taking a cue from its song, “Down with Disease,” Phish dedicated its recent Dinner and a Movie concert night to benefit Frontline Foods – an organization helping restaurants and medical workers weather COVID-19.
The event had some 30,000 viewers and raked in more than $26,000 to support Frontline Foods.
Dinner and a Movie is a weekly benefit series run by Phish’s charitable organization, Waterwheel. Each week, the band streams a full concert from one of its past tours – for free. The band also shares a recipe for viewers to follow and pair with their concert-viewing experience.
Virtual audience members can to donate to Waterwheel, which passes funds on to non-profit organizations.
When the Vermont Frontline Foods chapter launched, Waterwheel contributed to its efforts. Organizers were excited when Waterwheel’s manager approached them again, asking to dedicate the Dinner and a Movie concert and donations.
With $26,000 raised in donations, the Phish concert will feed about 26 local medical units and support just as many restaurants, said Sheramy Tsai, a Vermont Frontline Foods organizer.
Tsai and her team, including 10 local Vermont businesspeople, including former Flynn Director Anne Marie Gewirtz, and Kyla Paul of OnLogic, tuned in for the concert.
“The Phish concert was truly a heartwarming experience,” Paul said, adding it was uplifting to watch the event along with so many others. “I probably posted 300 comments on the live Facebook events thanking fans and encouraging them to donate. It was the most fun I have had in quite a while.”
Meaghan Sage volunteers joined the Vermont Frontline Foods effort on April 10. She was furloughed from her job and thought the organization would be a good place to channel her energy. The Phish concert was a fun event to be a part of, she said.
“Phish and their Phish Phans are so incredibly giving,” she said.
Sage predicts a great future for Frontline Foods.
“Although our state is handling the COVID19 crisis well, I believe our services will still be appreciated for some time,” she said, adding medical units will be working long hours and restaurants may still be unable to seat full capacity. “These are our neighbors, our friends and I’m happy to do what I can with this team to keep helping.”
Tsai was grateful for the community’s ongoing support of Frontline Foods. She thanked Phish for broadcasting the concert in honor of Frontline Foods.
“It’s a great way to come together in a time when people can’t get out,” Tsai said of the benefit concert. “To come together and watch a show online and see some of your friends on there ... it sort of feels like you’re coming together for a great cause and good community.”
As of the week of April 19, the local Frontline Foods effort had collected about $90,000, covering 918 meals for medical workers and emergency responders. The effort had about 65 restaurants on board to dish up meals.
Frontline Foods hopes to include as many local restaurants in its effort as it can, and encourages interested restaurant owners to sign up, Tsai said.
If a band would like to host an event to benefit the local Frontline Foods effort, or community members wish to donate to the organization, they can turn to the Frontline Foods website and click on the Vermont chapter.
“It’s been incredibly humbling to see everybody come together for this cause,” Tsai said.