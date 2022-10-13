Bishop ordains seven permanent deacons

Bishop Christopher J. Coyne ordained seven men to serve as permanent deacons in Vermont at a special morning Mass Oct. 8 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington.
The men were Bob Begley of Holy Angels and Immaculate Conception parishes in St. Albans; RJ Dourney of Holy Family Parish in Springfield and Chester; Patrick Leduc of St. John Vianney Parish in South Burlington; Thomas Lovett of Corpus Christi Parish based in St. Johnsbury; John Magnier of St. Catherine of Sienna Parish in Shelburne; Josh McDonald of St. John Vianney Parish in South Burlington; and Chris Noble of St. Anthony and St. Francis of Assisi parishes in White River Junction and Windsor.
“Today has been a blessing to see so many people come together in our faith,” Leduc said after the Mass. “It renews my hope that the faithful are strong.”
Deacons exercise service to the church and to people of God through a three-fold ministry: word, liturgy and charity.
As ministers of the word, deacons serve as evangelizers and teachers. As ministers of the liturgy, they assist not only the priest at the altar but also the gathered assembly throughout the liturgy.
Deacons may preside at other liturgical functions such as baptisms, weddings, funerals, Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, Sunday celebrations in the absence of a priest and bringing communion to the sick and homebound.
As ministers of charity, a deacon brings the ministry and presence of the Catholic Church to those who need it.
The new deacons are involved in numerous activities including a hot meal program, respect life ministry, Knights of Columbus, education, visits to the elderly, social justice and social ministry and parish life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.