A mass retirement seems to be turning over the Vermont General Assembly and South Burlington is not immune.
Over a third of the state’s senatorial body and over half of House committee chairs won’t seek reelection next session, including one of South Burlington’s senators and three of its representatives.
“It is a little scary that we are losing all of this seniority and expertise, because that’s worth a lot,” said one South Burlington resident during a legislative forum at the public library Monday following the session’s end.
The lawmakers acknowledged the impending loss, noting how, for example, Rep. Maida Townsend’s committee on appropriations, which crafts the state budget, will be losing seven members and be left with four who have only served on the committee for one biennium.
But it’s time for new blood, Townsend and her peers said.
At the forum, Sen. Thomas Chittenden and representatives Townsend, Martin LaLonde and John Killacky recalled some of the peaks and valleys from the legislative session.
Common ground on pension reform
Chittenden and Townsend both included legislators’ work on reforming state pensions in their highlights for the session.
They passed a bill in April that is expected to reduce the state’s unfunded retirement liability by funding other post-employment benefits and modifying the structure of the state employees’ retirement system. The bill, which was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott but passed in a unanimous override, will reduce the pension liability by about $2 billion via one-time allocations of $200 million from the general fund and $13.3 million from the education fund, according to the joint fiscal office.
Current retirees, beneficiaries or other vested members won’t see any changes to benefits, but active members will see higher contribution rates moving forward. Additional payments from the state toward the unfunded liability will continue beginning in 2024 and again in 2026.
A similar effort to reform the system took place last year, but unions and public employees voiced loud opposition over higher contributions and reportedly smaller benefits packages. The newly minted bill was based on recommendations from a task force created last year.
“Everyone right up to the last minute I think thought it was impossible, because it was just such a bear. But ultimately, it was unanimous agreement within the task force, and also a unanimous vote of support in both chambers of the Legislature. It’s the beginning. It’s not the end,” Townsend said.
Ed spending complexities
On another side of education spending, Chittenden noted the pros and cons of a bill that recently won Scott’s approval that will alter how public school education is funded in Vermont.
“The state of Vermont has — I’m gonna say it — the most complicated funding formula for public education in the country,” he said, adding that he believes the state also has “the fairest solution” to provide students access to resources, regardless of where they live.
“This is going to make that very complicated formula to achieve that equitable access to resources even more complicated, if you can imagine, but it will, I would argue, also make it fairer. It will not penalize but will reduce the taxing capacity on some districts while increasing the tax capacity on others,” he said.
Based on the notion that not every student needs the same resources or services to learn, the state metaphorically weighs every student based on several factors, such as whether English is a student’s first language, and a district’s cut of state funding fluctuates based on that pupil weight.
The new law adds and changes some of those weighting factors to increase access and equity in school funding.
“While the current per pupil weighting formula is out of date, it is just one symptom of an unequal system of education, with increasing costs and decreasing opportunities, that requires fundamental reform. While S.287 does not rise to this level, I am signing it based on its goal of improving equity for all students and schools through updated pupil weighting,” Scott wrote in a letter to the General Assembly after signing the law.
Big budget
The state budget is the biggest in state history, clocking in at $8.3 billion. LaLonde and Killacky both applauded Townsend, who’s served on the House Committee on Appropriations for 10 years, for knowing where almost every dollar is in the budget.
One specific highlight is $11 million being allocated to launch regional dispatch centers across the state, an effort that South Burlington has been at the forefront of with other neighboring communities in the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority.
“It quickly became my personal mission to not let that just go up in smoke,” Townsend said.
Veto power
A few bills the legislators were hopeful about died when they hit the governor’s desk, including a charter change for the city of Burlington that banned no-cause evictions, creation of a clean heat standard, and a drug use standards advisory board within the Vermont Sentencing Commission.
Scott opposed the Burlington city charter change, arguing that banning no-cause evictions could discourage property owners from renting to “vulnerable prospective tenants, or to rent their units at all,” he said.
“Property owners will be less willing to take the risk of renting to individuals who are perceived to be greater risks, whether that’s based on income level, past rental history, experience with homelessness or the criminal justice system, are being resettled from countries in distress or other factors.”
“We needed 100 votes to overcome the governor’s veto and we got 99 votes. It was kind of a heartbreaking moment,” Killacky said.
As far as clean heat, Scott argued that the costs and impacts of the bill are still unknown and that too much authority would have been delegated to the public utility commission. LaLonde called it their “primary climate bill” this biennium that took a lot of time and effort to pass.
The drug use standards bill would have determined the “benchmark personal use dosage and benchmark personal use supply” for each regulated and nonregulated drug, with the overall goal of reducing criminalization of personal drug use.
But Scott argued that the bill rids law enforcement as a useful tool and places “no limits on which drugs can be contemplated for legalization,” he wrote.
“But those still pale in comparison to the pension stuff that we did, the tens of millions of dollars that we put into climate assistance, the money that we put into clean water — there’s so many things that we accomplished,” LaLonde said.
A summer session isn’t out of the question and sitting Statehouse members will still be working through the end of their term this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.