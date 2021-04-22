A bill making waves through the Vermont statehouse attempts to tackle a question the size of the magic school bus: How do you fund public education so Vermont students across all districts can access equal learning opportunities?
The bill, known as S.13, is based on a 2019 Agency of Education report, part of which recommended that students in rural areas should be weighted in the district’s equalized pupil count, with additional weight given to students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
If the recommended changes had been implemented to the education funding formula in fiscal year 2020, South Burlington’s equalized pupil count would have plummeted, forcing the homestead tax rate to rise 9 percent, according to the joint fiscal office.
The number of equalized pupils in the Champlain Valley Unified School district would also drop, increasing the tax rate by 21 percent district-wide, with slight increases or decreases from town to town depending on a variety of factors, such as the common level of appraisal or yield.
In its current draft, the bill does not mandate that the report’s findings be implemented should it pass. But it does call for the creation of an “implementation team,” charged with analyzing the findings and determining the best plan for action. The team would present its recommendation to the legislature in 2022 for implementation.
Why does weight matter?
The current Vermont education funding formula is confusing, to say the least.
While a school district’s equalized pupil count is just one key in the formula, it plays a major role in determining how much money a school district receives from the communal education fund.
Equalized pupils are defined in statute as “the long-term weighted average daily membership multiplied by the ratio of the statewide long-term average daily membership to the statewide long-term weighted average daily membership.”
Here’s the gist: not every student needs the same resources or services in order to learn. Some need more than others.
For example, a student learning English as a second language might need different teachers, class time or materials than other students, meaning that student technically costs more to educate — hence, they weigh more than the average pupil. The bigger a school’s equalized pupil count, the bigger the cut from the state education fund.
The 2019 report found that small districts and schools “in locations with fewer people or with geographic features that isolate communities pay higher prices for student transportation and operating schools in remote locations.” In addition, the report states that “the negative relationship between the share of students who are economically disadvantaged in a school and average levels of student achievement is weaker in smaller schools than it is in larger schools.”
In 2019, the median household income in South Burlington was $73,065, about 90 percent of the community was white, and 6 percent of people were considered to be living in poverty, according to the U.S. census.
In Winooski, where the tax rate would have dropped by 30 percent under the proposed formula, the median income was $51,728 in the same year, according to the census. Compared to South Burlington, 16 percent of the population identified as Asian, 21 percent were new Americans, and 29.5 percent of people were living in poverty.
Changing the formula
The 2019 report described the current approach to education funding as “outdated,” using values to weigh equalized pupils with “weak ties, if any, with evidence describing differences in the costs for educating students with disparate needs or operating schools in different contexts.”
Sen. Thomas Chittenden, a Democrat from South Burlington and city council member, discussed what he called the “somewhat arbitrary” formula and the status of S.13 at an April 7 school board meeting.
While many towns across the state wish the recommended formula had been applied yesterday, Chittenden later said in an interview, he still has many unanswered questions.
For one thing, he doesn’t see how raising and lowering taxes on municipalities necessarily translates to better school programming, without some kind of standard or accountability.
“Lowering taxes in Burlington and Winooski doesn’t translate to equitable access to education for students, just a lower tax rate,” said Chittenden. “It’s not addressing the equitable issues that we’re worried about.”
The 2019 report raises a similar concern to Chittenden’s. It states that “stakeholders were concerned that efforts to update the equalized pupil calculation to better reflect differences in educational costs may not translate to increased levels of spending in districts with higher need. Instead, the additional tax capacity generated by a higher equalized pupil count may be seen as an opportunity to reduce taxes rather than increase spending.”
Chittenden supports the original study, led by the University of Vermont, and hopes to find a better, updated way to ensure equitable opportunities for kids, but he thinks the formula needs to be examined alongside other factors. Should the bill pass and an implementation team move forward with new weights, he hopes to see a plan for phasing-in, so taxpayers don’t feel sticker-shock.
At the April 7 school board meeting, chair Bridget Burkhardt expressed her frustration at how “tricky” the funding issue is.
“It’s like there’s a limited pie and we’re fighting for what’s in it instead of talking about what’s right for all the kids,” she said. Burkhardt admitted that the city has a lot of opportunities but said, “we’re also not over-resourced.”
South Burlington representative Martin LaLonde, a Democrat, is not opposed to the concept of shaking up the education formula, but he isn’t sure that reweighting equalized pupils is the golden ticket.
As a former school board member in South Burlington, he remembers — perhaps too clearly — when voters rejected the school budget twice before approving it in the fall of 2020.
“South Burlington has various challenges already,” that are somewhat out of the community’s control, said LaLonde, from deteriorating infrastructure to high capital costs to rising health insurance premiums.
“Having seen budgets defeated, having had to cut back on programming; I don’t believe that South Burlington is over-resourced in any stretch,” said LaLonde, nor does he see how raising taxes would translate to more resources in other districts.
LaLonde also questions if the scope of the proposed implementation team is too broad to answer before next session. “It’s asking a whole lot of a summer taskforce to put together by the beginning of next year,” he said. “It’s asking for answers to questions about overall funding that we’ve been struggling with for 20 to 30 years.”
While he thinks it’s too early to tell what the team might decide he thinks the community should brace itself, saying,“I think South Burlington residents should be prepared for what’s coming down the road.”
