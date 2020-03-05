Bernie Sanders comes home for Super Tuesday
Photo by Stephen Mease

Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses a crowd gathered at the Champlain Valley Exposition on Super Tuesday. Sanders secured more than 50% of Vermonter’s votes in the Democratic primary.

