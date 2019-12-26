Agency of Human Services Sec. Mike Smith will select an independent law firm to investigate allegations of misconduct at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, likely by the end of this week.
The investigation was prompted by reports of sexual and other misconduct revealed in a Seven Days article earlier this month.
Smith outlined next steps of that investigation and recommendations for changes within the Department of Corrections in an update sent to Gov. Phil Scott on Friday, Dec. 20.
“[The department] has been working to develop a culture of continuous improvement,” Smith wrote. “Clearly, these cases indicate the state must do more, faster and better, to support the work and hold people fully accountable. We cannot shirk our responsibility to address culture change.”
An independent investigation
According to the update, Smith said the investigation will be completed by an independent law firm, who will report directly to him. The chosen firm will be permitted to work in any correctional facility in Vermont, but will focus on the women’s prison. The goal is to have the investigation concluded within 120 days of its start; Smith’s update says.
He also recommended pursuing the following measures:
• Finalizing the selection process for the investigation entity by Dec. 27
• Starting the investigation by Jan. 1
• Selecting an interim commissioner of Corrections by Jan. 4
• Having the regional correctional facility report directly to the acting commissioner until the interim commissioner is appointed
• Identifying a long-term solution for an external reporting hotline by Jan. 15
• Introducing legislation in the 2020 session to broaden an existing statue and protect former inmates/people on probation from sexual assault by officers
• Introducing legislation in the 2020 session to require drug testing for correctional officers
• Updating the minimum standards for a correctional officer
• Reinstituting the Incarcerated Women’s Initiative
Staffing and reporting
On Dec. 16 Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette resigned from his post and Deputy Commissioner Judy Henkin was named acting commissioner (see accompanying story, pg. 5). The Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility will continue to report directly to Henkin until the interim commissioner is appointed. A Corrections caseworker from St. Albans Probation and Parole, Amy Jacobs, will serve as a second assistant superintendent at the regional correctional facility.
The department is working on an agreement with Just Detention International to provide an additional crisis support line for sexual abuse and harassment survivors housed in Vermont’s correctional facilities. That hotline would not be for reporting, but rather, would provide inmates and staff with anonymous access to rape crisis counselors. Corrections continues to seek an anonymous reporting hotline for sexual abuse and harassment outside of itself and the Agency of Human Services.
“It is imperative that inmates have confidence in the reporting system so that claims of sexual abuse and misconduct do not go unreported,” Smith wrote.
Transparency
The update also identifies issues with transparency under the current personnel policies and misconduct investigation practices.
“The current personnel system does not promote transparency, which protects poor performance and hides misconduct behind policy,” Smith wrote. “This paradigm is not fair to employees filing the complaint, nor is it fair to supervisors as the lack of transparency gives the appearance that nothing happens after a complaint is made. The inability to comment on the status implies guilt.”
The current policy lists specific employee information that is “public.” According to Smith, the policy creates a presumption that all other information about the employee is confidential. Thus, when people request information outside that listed in the policy, including whether an employee has been disciplined for conduct, it isn’t provided.
Also, under the current system, employees who make complaints about misconduct are not notified of what comes of the complaint. The employee who filed the complaint may be interviewed by a human resources investigator, but might not otherwise be informed if the complaint was investigated or substantiated, according to the update. No notice is given about steps taken to address the behavior that was reported, Smith wrote.
“We must balance the right to privacy with transparency for those who are accused of misconduct until an investigation confirms the allegations are credible,” Smith said. “We must also find a way to provide confidence in the system- that when someone reports something, they believe it will be investigated and appropriately resolved.”
Smith recommended providing those employees who report misconduct with the option to be kept informed about the status of the investigation – not including specifics of findings, but rather, updates as it progresses to a resolution.
Smith also suggested Corrections cease settlements on substantiated claims of misconduct.
“We should no longer agree to confidential, stipulated agreements or move people to different positions while maintaining higher rates of pay,” he wrote. “While a settlement may be more expedient or limit financial liability to the state, there are clearly deeper repercussions. This practice needs to stop.”
Policy and systems changes
The update also included recommendations for policy and systems changes. Currently, when a misconduct report is filed – if criminal behavior is alleged – it is investigated by both the state police and the department of human resources.
In the update, Smith says in addition to seeking a long-term solution that moves inmate reporting outside the Agency of Human Services, he observes some “necessary changes to consider” from a criminal perspective and concerning the laws that govern Corrections and its employees.
According to Smith, the law around sexual assault of an inmate is “incredibly narrow.” Statute dictates the offender must be “‘currently’ engaged in a ‘direct supervisory relationship’ in order to be found liable,” Smith wrote.
“This is very limiting language and potentially inhibits the ability to prosecute a [Corrections] employee for engaging in the exact conduct the public policy behind the statute is designed to protect against,” Smith said.
He suggests the language be amended to broaden the statute’s application by changing the definition of “direct supervisory relationship” and changing the use of the word “currently.”
Smith provided an update on corrections officer Daniel Zorzi, who was alleged of drug use and sexual misconduct in a Seven Days article. Smith said the Chittenden County State’s Attorney has not contacted the Agency of Human Services on whether criminal charges will be filed.
As for the possibility of requiring drug testing for corrections officers, Smith explained that current law generally prohibits random drug testing.
Smith said to require random drug testing would necessitate bargaining under the collective bargaining agreement. A quicker method to adopt such measures would be to request the legislature pass legislation requiring random drug tests for correctional officers. Should that occur, the state would need only bargain what happens to an employee if the drug test returns positive.
Other personnel changes Smith called for were focusing on diversifying the workforce to make sure it “more accurately reflects the population incarcerated.”
At the women’s prioson, he suggested reinstating the “Incarcerated Women’s Initiative.” The initiative helps incarcerated women, and upon their release, strives to develop better systems to support them and prevent reentry into correctional facilities. Smith noted other suggestions for the women’s prison including the creation of: a correctional ombudsman, a board or advisory panel for incarcerated women and better coordination about transitional housing for women. He added the regional correctional facility building “does not create a rehabilitative environment” and that the Agency supports replacing it with a modern facility.
“There is much work to be done to enact the changes necessary within our correctional facilities to make sure they are safe environments for our staff and the inmates in their care and custody,” Smith wrote.