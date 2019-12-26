Department of Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette has resigned following allegations of misconduct in the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility – a women’s prison in South Burlington – sparked an investigation of the department.
Touchette stepped down from the position on Monday, Dec. 16. He did not return phone calls from The Other Paper in the days before or after his resignation.
“As he explained to me, this has taken a toll on him and his family,” Mike Smith, Secretary of the Agency of Human Services told the Other Paper. Touchette’s decision was voluntary, he added.
“I want to express my gratitude for his years of service,” he said. “Many people have expressed their admiration for Mike and the work he has done.”
Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Judy Henkin will serve as acting commissioner. Smith said he does not expect her to be in the position for a long time, and that an interim commissioner will be named “soon.” That individual will oversee Corrections while an independent review of the department is conducted.
Smith hopes the review will take no longer than 120 days.
Asked if that individual could become the next full-time commissioner, Smith told The Other Paper it’s possible, adding, “I don’t think it’s likely, to be honest.”
In a press release, Smith offered an update on steps taken to address issues brought forward in the media and internal assessments.
The department has established a reporting hotline that allows corrections employees to report sensitive information directly to the office of the commissioner of human resources.
The department has also issued notices to supervisors, saying it will not tolerate retribution and retaliation against employees who have or are believed to have reported alleged misconduct.
Currently, Henkin is overseeing day-to-day operations alongside Superintendent Theresa Stone at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Smith has recommended the governor commission an independent external investigation to “look deeply” into the Department of Corrections and its operations.
Likewise, Smith is working on other recommendations to the governor regarding staffing, training and “other items” that have been called to his attention.