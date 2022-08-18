South Burlington’s new dog park looks wistful on an early Saturday morning, fog curling through the wooden fence as the first rays of sun hit the red brick Wheeler House, sitting stoically on the hill ahead.
The only things missing are dogs.
Neither a paw nor a snout have yet graced the gates of the bark park, constructed in July after about three years of planning. A tentative soft opening was planned for late summer, pending some public works handiwork on the gate, but a bigger problem has surfaced.
“It’s less than half of the size — not even half the size it was designed as,” said Betty Milizia, a South Burlington resident and the chair of the committee on common areas for dogs, which has fought for this patch of green since at least 2018.
Approved by the development review board late last year, the final design showed a 2-acre park on the Wheeler property off Dorset Street. But instead, due to certain features of the terrain like a hard rock ledge and a large tree, the park is a little less than half the expected size, according to city councilor and committee liaison Matt Cota.
“There’s some understandable frustration because of the delays that have incurred thus far,” Cota said, referring to the many setbacks the dog park has experienced over the years, including the design phase last summer that shrunk proposed plans, partly to avoid wetlands on the property. “The reality is, we need to examine whether the dog park is too small. We know it’s smaller than intended. The question is, can we expand it and how much would that cost?”
The city council earmarked $35,000 for the park in the 2019 capital improvement plan but, like many city projects, the pandemic plagued the park with delays. It wasn’t until 2021 that concrete plans got rolling.
Could the company that installed the fence return? How much would the project cost? Where could the expansion be? These are questions still being worked out, and that need city council and city government consideration, Cota said.
“I think it would be a great benefit if we could open the park as soon as possible, after the gate safety concerns are addressed,” he said.
The park has been so long in the waiting that for some, it’s almost meme-worthy, with “coming soon” signs attracting stray graffitists and eye rolls from residents.
Milizia is familiar with the “I’ll believe it when I see it” kind of attitude, she said. “Right now, they can see it,” she points out — even if its fate is still somewhat in question.
Her committee’s preference would be to determine how quickly an expansion of the park — closer to the size the development review board approved — could be and make that happen as soon as possible.
Until then, they feel the park should stay closed.
“We feel we made a commitment to the citizens of South Burlington that it would be a certain size,” she said. “Right now, we want to determine how much more space we can add to this park and get it done so we do get to enjoy some late summer, early fall time. If we can do that, people will be happy, and we’ll feel like we did right by the community.”
She still feels the park “looks beautiful,” she said, even though she is disappointed it shrunk in the wash. Not only does it look good, but the planning that went into it set it apart from other dog parks, Milizia said. Its setting in a pasture, against the wilderness of Wheeler, oozes cottage-core whimsy, and the park does not divide pooches by size or breed but by behavior; a deliberate research-based decision the committee made, she said.
In early July, just before the fencing went up and before anyone seemed to realize the park had to be built much smaller than expected, Milizia explained the committee’s attention to dog behavior and welfare: “The committee has done extensive research on dog behaviors. This park will have rounded edges, so dogs don’t get stuck in corners, intentional entryway access and directional information for safer dog engagement.”
The park will have designated areas for mellow dogs and active dogs, so anxious pups can sniff each other — big or small, young or old — while rowdy yappers, from pit bulls to chihuahuas, can chase each other across the grass.
Her own pup, a herding dog, dreams of the day she can run through a pasture without a leash, Milizia said.
“Dogs weren’t created to be on a nine-foot leash,” she added. “The dogs are going to love the park because of its interesting terrain and design. In the end, it’ll be a beautiful spot, but people may have to be patient a little longer.”
