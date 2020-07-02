Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for five homes they’ll be build for low-income families.
The plans for the energy efficient and affordable homes include a four-plex in South Burlington on Hinesburg Road and a single-family home in Burlington.
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Champlain Housing Trust, who will provide financial training and help families with the loan application process.
Applications are due July 15 and include completing required training and qualifying for a loan from a list of approved lenders before that date.
Families will be selected by Sept. 15. Visit Vermonthabitat.org for details.
