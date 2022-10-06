Although the pandemic-era scenes of massive food drives organized by literal armies at high schools and airports around Vermont are a thing of the past, something quieter and bigger has replaced it: the population of people still needing help getting food.
It’s unclear sometimes if there are more hungry people or if the stigma of availing oneself to food shelves and other public health organizations is simply eroded amid the pandemic. As the cost of living goes up, so do visits, and so does the economic variety of visitors.
South Burlington Food Shelf director Peter Carmolli said September was the Dorset Street pantry’s busiest month ever. The organization opened three years ago, so most of its existence has been in troublesome times for food insecurity — a global pandemic replaced by worldwide inflation and supply shortages.
Instead of succumbing to viruses or economics, the food shelf has instead thrived under the pressure.
“We just go with the flow,” Carmolli said. “We’re so new, that, with anything that happens, it doesn’t really throw us off.”
In the most recent monthly email newsletter sent out Oct. 1, Carmolli said the South Burlington Food Shelf had 243 customers in the 14 days it was open in September. In the last week of the month, there were 49 customers, of which four were new visitors.
The Shelburne Food Shelf is also somewhat new, opening at the end of 2015. According to its website, it serves between 80 and 90 Shelburne households a month. During the height of the pandemic, the organization delivered and custom-packed orders for about 130 households a month.
The Hinesburg Food Shelf illustrates the hidden need for food help. According to director Jeff Glover, visits to the food shelf were lower during the height of the pandemic than they have been in recent months. He said things started picking up in August, and he expects to keep adding another eight to 10 families a month going forward through the holidays, the busiest times for food shelves everywhere.
“There’s something about hunkering down for Christmas or the winter season, and the storehouses need to be filled, so all of a sudden, people will start coming back to the food shelf to get the food that might help them,” Glover said.
He said financial help such as the series of checks that millions of people received from the federal government was often spent at the grocery store, instead of being used to pay a utility bill, rent or a car payment. Now, that money’s all gone, and food is more expensive.
“Ideally, I would have always hoped they would have come to the food shelf all along,” Glover said. “But I think that, overall, maybe they just decided they would like to be the average family, and not have to come. They’re coming back now, and they’re kind of storing up for the winter, and things are back to normal.”
Getting hungrier
A study conducted earlier this year by researchers at the University of Vermont and the University of Maine, interviewing roughly 1,000 people — 415 Vermonters — found that the prevalence of food insecurity this past spring “remains similarly high to early points in the pandemic (35 percent overall), likely driven by inflation and food prices, and long-term impacts from the pandemic.”
Other findings:
• 62 percent of respondents — and 90 percent of food-insecure respondents — said recent food cost increases affected their food purchasing.
• One-third used food assistance programs in the previous 12 months.
• Two-thirds did some sort of home food production, such as gardening, raising animals, foraging or hunting, and half of that cohort were doing so for the first time.
• Nearly 40 percent of food insecure respondents ate fewer fruits and vegetables in the past year.
• Half of the respondents faced a health care challenge.
• More than half indicated anxiety or depression, with 17 percent of those people newly diagnosed in the past year.
One survey respondent said they lost their job due to COVID-19 complications, but even before that, was missing so much work that the paychecks weren’t enough to live on.
“The huge increase in food (prices) made it that much harder to get groceries and though my daughter had the items she eats, I would often go without meals due to not being able to buy more than my daughter’s food,” the respondent said. “I haven’t eaten my daughter’s food items so as to make sure she always had enough.”
Carrie Stahler, government and public affairs officer at the Vermont Foodbank, said food shelves always see more visitors in hard economic times.
“Food insecurity is just a really tangible symptom of greater economic insecurity,” Stahler said.
Helping the helpers
Food shelves thrive on partnerships, and they all lean on the Foodbank for support, while also looking locally, whether for grocery store donations, food drives by organizations or individual donations of food, money or both.
Trader Joe’s donated 881 pounds of items to the South Burlington Food Shelf last month, and another 827 pounds came from other community members, from churches, farms and the library, according to Carmillo. That’s about par for the course and will help shore up reserves during the cold months, he said.
Peggy Sharpe, the secretary for the Charlotte Food Shelf, noted that food isn’t the only thing people need help with. To that end, her organization does things like a clothing drive — currently happening — or a backpack donation program for students. Sharpe said the food shelf also distributes gas cards and helps set people up with fuel assistance for their homes.
The Shelburne shelf has, since 2017, made sure kids don’t go hungry during the summer, when school is out of session, with weekly summer food program for children.
The Charlotte Food Shelf is now housed in the basement of the Charlotte Congregational Church, which makes it tough to go up and down the stairs with food deliveries, both incoming from donations and grocery purchases. Also, Sharpe said the church could use the space, and she is grateful for its use.
“Our community really serves the food shelf very well,” she said. “They always have, and they continue to.”
Glover said Lantman’s Market in Hinesburg donates turkeys for the Thanksgiving baskets — and the local Rotarians buy an extra 75 or so birds to extend into the holiday season. The fire and police departments work together for a big food drive in mid-November, right before deer season.
“We have a lot of community support helping us organize for the winter, and I’m feeling pretty positive about things,” Glover said.
South Burlington is fortunate with its partnerships, and people who visit might be surprised with some of the items that come through. Carmolli said inflation has left grocers with plenty of unsold luxury items like filet mignon or swordfish that butchers and fishmongers must drastically reduce in price to move it — and frequently it lands in the food shelf freezer.
Common Roots Farm sets up a farmstand at the South Burlington Food Shelf whenever it’s open, late spring through late fall, and gives away quality produce, but also things like day-old flatbread pizzas from banquets.
Breaking stigma
Asking for help can be almost as difficult as finding it, and there was a time in the 1980s and 1990s where the image of “welfare moms” and food stamp recipients were framed in shame, often directed by people who were more well off.
Now, everyone’s being affected by things like inflation and housing shortages, and food shelf workers say there’s far more empathy and willingness to help one’s neighbors.
“I think the way through that is to make people realize it’s just a very normal process, and we’re here to help, and when they come, it’s just about encouraging them and getting to know them personally, to be able to share a friendship, if you will,” Glover said. “That kind of softens the blow.”
Carmolli said the stigma has thankfully receded, and food shelf workers just see people as people, whether they are on government assistance or, more likely, not.
Roughly 80 percent of food shelf goers are employed full-time, Carmolli said.
The South Burlington Food Shelf is only 150 yards away from a methadone clinic, and Carmolli said he knows a guy who goes to get his shot every day, and swings by the food shelf when its open.
“Making people feel guilty over having problems putting food on their table because they’re in some situation? That’s just criminal,” Carmolli said. “I want to make sure that me or anyone else that works at the food shelf is the personification of kindness, so that everyone who comes in, irrespective of how they look or what they do, you treat them with great respect and dignity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.