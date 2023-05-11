South Burlington Business Association members and guests met for their annual meeting on May 4 at the Burlington International Airport.
Keynote speaker was airport director Nic Longo who gave an update on the airport terminal and upcoming projects. Representatives from Women in Aviation, Ella Brisson and Kyra Becker, gave members an overview of their organization.
The business association, now more than 100 members, holds regular educational meetings, communications and deliberations on issues affecting the business community. The group welcomes new members.
For more information, contact Julie Beatty at sbbabiz@gmail.com or visit sbbabiz.com.
