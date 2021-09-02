Burlington International Airport director Gene Richards has refused to resign after an investigation revealed that he allegedly mistreated employees and used city resources without approval.
Burlington mayor Miro Weinberger suspended Richards without pay, according to a statement last week, and will hold a termination hearing Sept. 9.
The airport is located in South Burlington, but is owned and managed by its sister city.
“I’m disappointed and if he does get fired, I will be saddened in a way because I think he was an excellent administrator in many ways,” Helen Riehle, chair of the South Burlington city council and a member of the airport commission, said Tuesday.
Richards was quietly placed on paid administrative leave June 30, nearly two months ago, after an airport employee reported his use of an airport gasoline facility for personal use — 59 times in a six-month period, with no record of what fuel or travel was used for the purpose of work, according to investigator Anita Tinney’s report.
During the investigation, further complaints arose alleging Richards regularly engaged in behavior that employees found “humiliating and offensive, including yelling, screaming, name-calling, and using profanity,” such as “banging on tables to make a point,” making employees feel “disposable” and “useless” to maintain his position as the “big dog,” according to the report.
Richards did not explicitly violate city policy, the first part of the investigation concluded, which looked into five allegations concerning Richards’ misuse of city resources, including use of city gas, conflicts of interest in hiring, manipulating the bid process for preferred contractors, removal of topsoil from the airfield and taking it off site, and permitting city-owned cottages to be used by airport personnel.
However, Weinberger stated that Richards violated city practices by using the gasoline without approval and “created an appearance of misuse” of city property.
The investigation found that Richards did violate the city of Burlington’s conduct policy with his behavior toward staff, through physical intimidation and behavior described as “humiliating and offensive.”
Tinney reported that Richards admitted to occasionally dropping the “F-bomb,” but claimed it was aimed at himself and not others. Witnesses reported him saying, “I run the goddamn airport and what I says goes,” and calling them “ungrateful” to their face.
According to the report, Richards admitted to being “intense,” but that “it was not his intention to mistreat any employee.” He further stated in the report that “he works very hard and tries to create an environment that is respectful to all employees, and he is embarrassed to learn that some employees perceive his behavior to be disrespectful.”
However, Tinney did not find his denial credible, according to the report, considering the “widespread corroboration” of his alleged behavior from all witnesses interviewed.
Riehle said she likes Richards and hasn’t witnessed the behavior described in the report, but that “it sounds as if some of the concerns could’ve been, should’ve been, addressed all along.”
The commission is annually asked to sign a letter endorsing the director to continue employment, Riehle said, but when she was first asked to do this she was “taken aback” when she never saw any kind of evaluation. She raised concerns to the commission regarding the evaluation process, asking how it was conducted, but “very little was ever done.”
“If there were really concerning issues about verbal abuse then you make a plan for what you’re going to do to change that. I think it’s really unfortunate for everyone, including Gene, that that was apparently not done,” Riehle said. “If the commission continues to be asked to sign a letter of recommendation ... my position is, if we’re not going to get that kind of feedback, I’m not going to sign the letter.”
Riehle admitted that, while she has never experienced behavior as described in the report, she’s heard of instances outside of the investigation: “But I never heard anything after, so I thought he was working on it,” she said.
Richards had a “wonderful vision” for the airport, Riehle said, but noted “there are rules to follow and no one’s above them.”
Before the investigation was released last Friday, 34 union members at the Burlington International Airport signed a petition of no confidence, calling for Richards’ termination, and sent it to the mayor Aug. 20.
“We have lost all trust, faith and confidence in Director Richards and we urgently stress that the following signatures is a display of solidarity in saying ‘enough is enough’ and that he be terminated for cause,” the petition stated.
In last week’s statement, Weinberger called Richards’ behavior toward employees “unacceptable.”
“The work of the city is important, hard and often stressful, and regardless of the challenges we confront I expect all employees to treat their colleagues with respect, fairness and professionalism while they carry out their duties,” he stated in the press release, noting his appreciation for the airport employees who raised concerns.
The special Burlington city council meeting Sept. 9 will include a termination hearing, during which at least a two-thirds majority vote by the council is needed to remove a city officer or department head, per city charter.
Deputy director of aviation, Nic Longo, will continue to serve as acting director.
Riehle has worked with Longo and described him as a “very competent and a wonderful person.” The whole team is, she said.
“There is a good plan going forward, good people and I think the airport won’t miss a beat.”
