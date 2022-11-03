It was only after his son had died that Skip Vallee learned how much he had truly accomplished.
Just 27 years old, Charlie Vallee, born in Burlington and raised in South Burlington, was a distinguished member of the U.S. intelligence community, and throughout his young life worked at prestigious institutions like the Institute for the Study of War, the Center for Strategic and International Studies and, the United States Special Operations Command — earning its civilian of the year award in 2021.
Speaking at his memorial in May — attended by dignitaries such as Gov. Phil Scott, U.S. Congressman Peter Welch, and former Gov. Jim Douglas — Vallee, the gasoline mogul who owns Maplefields and longtime Vermont Republican donor, revealed he could "now relay who Charlie really worked for," the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense's Intelligence arm.
Vallee and his wife, Denise, learned after he died that Charlie had been named head of the DIA’s chief counterterrorism group, and discovered that Charlie’s efforts assisted in the U.S. raid on ISIS leader Hajji Abdallah in February.
“I always thought he was a leader at whatever he did,” Vallee said.
But after contracting COVID-19 in early January, Charlie’s symptoms persisted — growing more debilitating over time. By March, he was experiencing uncontrollable arm shaking, and brain fog so overwhelming he had trouble reading and retaining information.
He was getting lost in grocery stores with trouble finding his way out, and while he was supposed to be deployed to Jordan in February, he ultimately requested a medical leave of absence, unable to handle his job responsibilities, Vallee said.
He returned home to Vermont to visit his parents in late April, a week before he died. “He didn’t really want to go out that much, but he sort of seemed normal,” Vallee said. “You just don’t know sometimes.”
He went back to Washington, and on May 3, after suffering through four months of long Covid symptoms, died by suicide.
“Nothing prepared us for the news of May 3,” Vallee said at his son’s memorial, “where not understanding what long Covid did to our son is almost as bad as the shock of death.”
In the wake of their tragedy, the Vallee family has channeled their grief into trying to help other families who may be in similar circumstances. They’ve started the Charles M. Vallee Foundation, a research organization, to spread awareness of long Covid’s impact on the brain and mental health by supplying grants for research.
“We want to deploy as many resources as we can quickly,” Vallee said. “Because I think there are a lot of folks out there that need to be given some hope.”
‘No one understands why’
David Kaminsky, a pulmonary and critical care physician with the University of Vermont Medical Center since 1995, remembers Charlie as a young kid, playing hockey with his son in Chittenden County leagues.
He remembers seeing him in videos posted to Facebook from Slovakia, after he was plucked from the South Burlington community, at just 11 years old, to go to the eastern European country after Vallee was nominated in 2005 by former President George W. Bush to be the United States’ ambassador.
When he read Charlie’s obituary, it reminded him of how important his work has become in the past two years.
Kaminsky — along with Katherine Menson and Suzanne Lawrence, a pulmonologist, and a physical therapist and clinical research educator at the University of Vermont Medical Center, respectively — started a Covid recovery group in February 2021. The group meets over Zoom once a month, where dozens of people in Vermont and from all over the country meet to share stories and talk.
“It’s just to have someone to talk to, so they feel they’re not totally alone,” Kaminsky said. “That’s been very valuable for the community.”
Individuals with long Covid experience a cocktail of symptoms, persisting for three months or longer after initial exposure to the Covid-19 virus.
Patients have reported a wide range of neurological symptoms — numbness in the hands or feet, intense migraines, spontaneous muscle pains, loss of smell or taste, the list goes on and on — but the most common reported symptoms include brain fog, shortness of breath and extreme fatigue.
Early studies have suggested that anywhere from 10 percent to 30 percent of people infected with the coronavirus end up developing long-term symptoms, and recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that nearly one in five people who have been infected with COVID-19 have some form of long Covid — potentially thousands of people in Vermont and millions throughout the country
“There are definitely people out there have been sick over two years now, which is just unbelievable to think about,” Kaminsky said. “I mean, this is what devastates people — they turn into these chronically exhausted people who can’t get out of their house. They miss their friends, they can’t work.”
“We’re talking about highly functioning people who just get slammed,” he added.
These symptoms often take a pernicious toll. A paper published by the European Respiratory Journal found 13.8 percent of patients with long Covid screened positive for depression. While there is no data on the frequency of suicide rates among people with long Covid, according to a report by Reuters, scientists from organizations including the U.S. National Institutes of Health are beginning to study a potential link following evidence of increased cases of depression and suicidal thoughts among people with long Covid.
The illness has been likened to chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalogic encephalomyelitis, which, like long Covid, has been consistently hard to define and often overlooked by physicians.
“And now suddenly, long Covid comes along at a much higher profile affecting people all around the world, and it’s caused researchers to look more closely now at chronic fatigue,” Kaminsky said.
Physical symptoms aside, perhaps the most frightening aspect of the illness are the neurological aspects — what patients have described as a disconnect between their brains and their nervous systems to the rest of their body. Post viral has always been a theory for chronic fatigue syndrome, Kaminsky said, “but now that there’s more research going into it, I wonder if we’ll be able to nail that down more definitively.”
The National Institute of Health last year, after getting $1.5 billion in funding from the U.S. Congress, launched an initiative to identify the causes and the means of prevention and treatment of individuals who have been affects by COVID-19.
President Joe Biden’s administration in July 2021 designated long Covid as a disability under federal civil rights laws. But so far, those with the illness say efforts have not been enough. A stalled long Covid bill has been stuck in the U.S. Congress.
Kaminsky’s own research has been tracking lung function in 50 patients who contracted COVID-19, some of whom were hospitalized and severely ill, and others who were asymptomatic.
He hopes to publish his findings in the next several months. But, in general, many of the people he sees who report shortness of breath have no identifiable abnormalities in their lung function at all.
“If you look at what’s been published so far, other people have been finding the same thing. It’s very, very worrisome because it means that somehow Covid is affecting the way we perceive our breathing, or somehow the signaling of what’s going on in the lungs to the brain is somehow off,” he explained. “So, the brain thinks you’re short of breath even though the lungs are working fine.”
“It’s very frightening because no one understands why.”
‘We just don’t know what to do’
Charlie had tried everything.
Psychological examinations, neurological tests, a complete MRI, a wide range of medicines and supplements — and a visit to the George Washington University Long Covid Clinic.
But “at every turn, we heard the same thing — we just don’t know what to do, and time will heal this affliction,” Vallee said in his eulogy. “We will never know why more time to heal was not enough for Charlie. What we do know, is that he was one of the most wonderful people to ever walk the face of this earth ... he was a prince among men.”
Now, the Vallee family hopes to tackle this problem head on — to “fund research designed to produce treatments, or at least pathways to help these folks get some hope,” Vallee said.
Having survived his own bout with myeloma — initially diagnosed in 2017 with a return in 2021, but now in remission — Vallee will take another dive into understanding a perplexing medical condition, and what treatments exist.
Articles on the foundation’s website — which can be found at bit.ly/3FvaQtj — detail some of the research that’s been conducted, including an article from the Mayo Clinic on “dealing with ‘brain fog.’”
Vallee said “a couple people” have expressed interest in donating to the foundation, but they’re still working out the exact mechanisms for financing.
And while the grant program is just getting started, Vallee said he was encouraged by the National Institutes of Health funding, “but those programs take a while.”
“I think what we’re going to focus on is what kind of relief is available now to people that are struggling, just to give them hope,” he added.
At UVM, physical therapy has shown demonstrable improvements, but “this has to be a very different kind of physical therapy than most people have encountered,” Kaminsky said, indicating a more gradual and less intensive therapy as demonstrated through research by the Mount Sinai group in New York City.
“Most people when they have physical therapy ... the physical therapist really pushes them to get them back into shape,” he said. “That strategy backfires when you try it in a long Covid patient, because as soon as they exert themselves too much, they get wiped out. Fatigue, extreme fatigue that can last for days and weeks.”
Meanwhile, getting the word out is paramount for Kaminsky and his colleagues, showing those afflicted with the illness that they should be taken seriously, that those treating them should take it seriously, and, most important, that patients are not alone.
“I think if Charlie had had some sense that there was hope — and I think there is because I think in the end, most people kind of get over it, it may take a while,” Vallee said. “But what pathways can we show these people?”
If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.
