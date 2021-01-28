If you’ve ever stopped at a red light, you can thank Garrett Morgan, an African American inventor who patented the first three-light traffic signal.
According to Bob Walsh, retired South Burlington teacher and civil rights advocate, many students don’t know who Morgan is — nor do their teachers.
This is one reason why he wrote a bill requiring teachers to complete a minimum three-credit course on African American history to receive certification, introduced by Walsh for the first time in 2009 and again by South Burlington Rep. Maida Townsend on Jan. 14.
Townsend thought the bill was a good first step towards deconstructing systems of racism within education. While the bill has failed twice already, she and Walsh hope it passes this session.
“In this day in which we find ourselves, in my mind, for anyone to turn his or her back or close his or her eyes to this issue — it’s just not possible,” said Townsend. “You can’t unsee what you have seen.”
She thought the emergence of technology as an accountability tool, combined with numerous Black Lives Matter protests last summer, blew fresh life into the bill.
“There’s much more awareness now,” said Townsend. “The environment now gives the bill much more chance of an opportunity to get traction.”
When Walsh first introduced the bill in 2009, he said no one was interested. Walsh testified three or four times in front of lawmakers but was consistently met with answers like, “We don’t do things that way.”
He thought the main reason few seemed to care about the bill was because they did not think racism existed in Vermont.
“People don’t like to talk about racism, though they will talk about diversity,” said Walsh. “We’re still seeing results of slavery right now.”
Walsh taught African American history classes in the South Burlington school district and at the University of Vermont for years before becoming the first state representative for his South Burlington district.
When he first started teaching, he knew nothing about African American history and noticed many high school and college students didn’t either — “It was an eye-opening experience,” Walsh remembered.
He said African American history should be a requirement for all teachers seeking certification in Vermont, enabling them to be better prepared to address racism in the classroom and curriculum. Through that work students will learn to recognize and challenge racist stereotypes.
Townsend, also a retired teacher, said she would’ve appreciated learning more about African American history when she stood in front of classrooms.
She said she sees the bill as a start — at minimum, a catalyst for deeper conversation about racial inequities in education. At best, she hopes the bill can provide foundational knowledge for school personnel to help “remedy implicit bias and the outright racism which unquestionably is rampant in our culture today,” she said.
And while she acknowledges the bill is small — one corner piece of the puzzle — she said people have to start somewhere.
“Students want and deserve to be able to talk about these things,” Townsend said, and teachers should be prepared. Although, she hoped the requirement does not become another responsibility lugged onto teachers’ backs.
“Teachers are already looked upon as those responsible for curing all ills in society,” Townsend explained. She hoped the bill can provide a foundation for teachers and students to challenge racism in the classroom.
Since much advocacy often falls on the shoulders of students and teachers of color, this bill could also help to educate white teachers, create allies and bridge racist gaps in curriculum that disproportionately erase the experiences of Black, Indigenous and people of color.
Patrick Burke, South Burlington High School principal noted he’s only aware of a few teaching certifications outside of social studies that require African American history.
“Since all teachers must be aware of the effects of bias on their practice, an understanding of African American history could serve as a building block toward anti-racist practices across the academic program,” he wrote in an email.
According to Townsend, some have suggested, why not just incorporate more diversity into American history?
“American history is still through a particular lens,” she counters. “History is told through the lens of those who’ve won.”
Townsend gave a first reading of the bill on Jan. 14, after which it passed to the house committee on education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.