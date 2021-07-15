After 42 years of service to South Burlington as deputy city manager and head of the recreation and parks department, Tom Hubbard gets his own park.
City council named the 60 acres of city-owned rolling green that hugs Spear Street and Nowland Farm Road after the retired deputy: the Thomas Hubbard Recreation and Natural Area.
Hubbard was instrumental in the city’s purchase of the land, formerly known as the Underwood property, according to city officials.
Councilors passed an official resolution July 6, recognizing Hubbard’s various awards and contributions to city prosperity over the years.
He is described as “a true advocate” for parks and recreation across the entire New England region; the benefactor for many youngsters in securing first jobs as coaches and camp counselors, and the mastermind behind many beloved community events that continue today.
During his tenure as director of the department, Hubbard spearheaded efforts enabling the city to win the Sports Illustrated Sports Town USA Award in 2004. He was also awarded with the Frederick H. Tuttle Award for outstanding vocational and community service by the South Burlington Rotary Club.
“It seems a bit surreal,” said Hubbard in reflecting on his 42-year tenure with the city. He thanked city staff, councilors and residents for blessing him with “countless friendships” and “lifelong bonds.”
“This interaction with the public has been one of the most gratifying aspects of my many roles,” said Hubbard.
He retired June 30 at the same time as former city manager Kevin Dorn; they led South Burlington government together for eight years. In late June, city council named the new senior center, which will open to the public July 23, the Kevin L. Dorn Senior Center.
