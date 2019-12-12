The Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, a women’s prison in South Burlington, has been described as cold, sterile and cramped. Lately, it’s captured the state’s attention following allegations against staff members of sexual misconduct.
But this fall, Vermont Interfaith Action, a group of residents from a multitude of religions and municipalities around the state, wrapped up a year’s worth of research on the facility. In October, members presented their findings and recommendations for facility and program improvements to Department of Corrections staff and state legislators. And in a recent conversation with The Other Paper, Department of Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette shared some of the facility and restorative changes staff hope to make there.
VIA report on CRCF
Each year, Vermont Interfaith Action takes on a social issue, conducting extensive research to identify solutions. That research includes interviews with professionals in the field, as well as studying how other states and countries address the issue.
“We are a group … that focuses on trying to solve social problems in a systemic way,” said Fran Carlson, a member of Vermont Interfaith Action. “We can have a faith-based feeling about human beings that can then be translated into community action and real results.”
Over the past four years, Action has examined various elements of Vermont’s correctional system. From 2018 to 2019, the group focused its scope on the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. They toured the prison, spoke with members of the Department of Corrections, American Civil Liberties Union and researched rehabilitative prison facilities and programs in other states and countries.
The most recent report begins by outlining Vermont’s positive approaches to corrections. The group highlights humane practices in the prison, support systems to help former inmates navigate life after release and medical services, among other practices.
In the U.S., about 75% of inmates re-offend within five years of release. But in Vermont, the recidivism rate is about 47%, Action’s report says.
“VIA applauds the Department of Corrections and the legislators who oversee it for these forward-thinking conditions and practices,” the report says, but it notes there are improvements to be made. “None of us can become complacent about our corrections system or the condition of our prisons … we strive for ever higher standards of just and compassionate treatment and the concept of redemption and transformation.”
The group recommends several areas of reform, including: the physical facility; programs available to inmates for medical treatment, mental health and substance abuse; job skills training and the adoption of restorative practices like those used in the Nordic and German prison systems.
Lacking facilities
According to Action’s report, the regional correctional facility has little outdoor space, and its hallways and rooms “perpetuate a depressing, hopeless atmosphere.”
“The current buildings that the prison system has are in horrible, horrible, horrible shape,” Carlson said. “[The facility consists of] sterile, echoing, noisy, cement blocks and there’s not enough space for programming … basically the thing should be ripped down.”
Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility was built in the 1970s with the intent of temporarily detaining individuals. According to Action’s report, it originally held 88 people. Today, the facility maxes out at 175 inmates, and currently has a population of about 130, Commissioner Touchette said. But he doesn’t refute Action’s description of the space.
“It’s a 50-plus-year-old building, it was constructed in the early 70s with a detention population in mind. It wasn’t built with a forethought that it would be used for long-term housing,” he said. “We have some women that will be spending the rest of their lives in there … that facility was not designed for that level of capacity.”
And that’s where space limitations for vocational, therapeutic and recreational opportunities come into play, he said. He added a lack of natural lighting and “tremendous echo” also detract from the facility.
That’s why Vermont Interfaith Action’s report proposes renovating other state facilities and moving inmates there. The group suggested that perhaps some of the closing state-owned colleges, which have had more recent maintenance than the prison, could serve as correctional facilities. Another alternative, Action says, is building a new, centralized correctional facility.
That idea has been discussed by the Department of Corrections and the legislature over the past three years, Touchette said.
“There are really good opportunities to design a facility that is both trauma-informed and gender-informed,” he added.
The current proposal calls for an 850-bed correctional center to meet the state’s demand without adding to capacity, Touchette said. He explained that it could house women from Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, men from the Northwest State Correctional Facility and return Vermont’s out-of-state incarcerated population from Mississippi.
The new space would have room for both vocational skills education and medical offerings. The hope is to create an environment that fosters rehabilitation, positioning incarcerated persons for success after release, Touchette said.
“While our infrastructure is not the only part that will help us achieve that, it is an important part of our ability to be successful,” he said.
A look at medical services
The Action report also calls for changes to Correction’s medical care.
Vermont, it says, has adopted “higher standards of care than many other states.” Among these higher standards, Action says, are Medication Assisted Treatment for opioid-addicted inmates. Additionally, Vermont prisons offer mental health and emotional support through counselors, therapists and several volunteer organizations.
But, with that care comes a hefty price tag.
Action reported that in 2018, $21 million was spent on health care for approximately 1,500 inmates.
“This is 63% higher than what comparable systems pay,” Action’s report says. “The cost drivers were identified as staffing, administration and system design.”
To address the high costs, Action recommended the Department of Corrections consider: renegotiating its medical care contract; consolidating certain health care services in fewer prisons; or reducing costs by replacing smaller correctional facilities with a larger, centralized building equipped with a comprehensive medical facility.
Job training for success
As for vocational skills offerings, Action suggested expanding job skills training at the regional correctional facility. The group felt adding more 12-step programs, talk therapy and self-esteem building programs could help prepare inmates for life after release. Action also recommended offering job skills courses that match employment opportunities in the state. “You try to restore a sense of self-worth by the mental health opportunities you can give [incarcerated persons] and by giving them the job skills,” Carlson explained. “This will make a person that will be functioning in our society and pay taxes instead of our taxes going to put them in cages.”
Indeed, Touchette says there are some vocational offerings at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, but that they are not as robust as the department would like to see them.
The restorative model
The report also recommends employing a restorative model.
“We at VIA think that incremental changes could make significant differences in the restoration and redemption of those who are incarcerated,” the report says, adding, “as people of faith we would prefer to see even bolder systemic changes that could lead to true transformation, both of individuals and our society.”
Those bolder systemic changes include employing restorative practices like those used in prisons around the world and other parts of the U.S.
The report looks to Norway, where there is no death penalty or life sentence. Norway’s maximum sentence is 21 years, with the opportunity to add to the sentence in up to five-year increments if the individual is not rehabilitated, the report says. And one of the country’s maximum-security prisons allows its inmates to roam the facility for 12 hours per day, with each inmate housed in a private room equipped with a fridge, desk and TV, the report says.
One correctional center in Connecticut offers a program called “TRUE” which is based off the German approach to incarceration. TRUE stands for: truthfulness to oneself and others; respectfulness to community; understanding oneself and what brought them there; and elevating to success. The program was launched with a group of inmates aged 18-25, whose crimes ranged from drugs to violent assault, according to Action. Studies show that the brains of people in this age group are still developing, and that their behavior can be changed, Action’s report says.
TRUE aims to change behavior through self-improvement. It offers inmates activities from practicing yoga to playing board games with correctional staff. Plus, inmates in the TRUE program are allowed out of their cells during the day with counseling and classes to fill their time.
“The goal is to rebuild these [inmates] with experiences, structure, and discipline they might not have had before,” Action says.
In a minimum-security facility in North Dakota, which emulates some practices of the Nordic system, well-behaved inmates can get a private room. And staff at that prison are encouraged to befriend the inmates and help prepare them for life after release, the report says. Consequently, that facility has noticed declines in violence between inmates, threats against staff and use of force by staff members, Action says.
“VIA’s main point is for citizens who have committed a crime … their punishment is that they are taken away from society and they are not free to go anywhere,” Carlson said. “Why can’t we actually use the time they have to be in prison ... to provide for healing and restoration so when they are released, they can succeed and actually our communities will be safer.”
And, she says, for those still unconvinced, there is a financial benefit to the rehabilitative model. Restorative practices cut down on recidivism, meaning more contributing taxpayers in society and less in jail costing tax dollars.
“If we don’t do the methods that help these people succeed when they get out of prison more than likely they will go back and it will just cost more money,” Carlson explained. “It works. The statistics prove it.”
According to Carlson, the legislators who attended Action’s October presentation seemed open to considering the suggestions made in the report.
“We asked them questions, essentially, ‘Will you agree to continue to work on these issues?’ and they all said they would,” she said.
As for when or if Vermonters might see these programs and facility improvements implemented, Carlson could not say. But she is hopeful change will come. She said Action will follow up on legislative happenings.
“What finally happens boils down to the legislature and money and the government,” Carlson said. “We focus on the fact that right now we do have a set of people in the prisons and we want to improve their life for them. A lot of these people – it was just one bad day for them … there but for the grace of God we’re lucky not to have had that one bad day.”
Recent changes
Commissioner Touchette was present during Action’s October presentation and said he enjoys working with the organization.
“I’m always thrilled to be a part of that group because it really focuses on being solution-oriented,” he said. “The concepts that they have in [their report] align with where we are as well.”
And, he said, the Department of Corrections has acted on some of those concepts. The department has launched a leadership development program for correctional staff and started inmate peer support programs in the prisons. Corrections is also working to create a more “social, communal environment,” within the facilities, he said.
“From the human interactions that happen between our staff and the populations, to the life-saving events that happen over the course of the year, to our connections to family and friends of incarcerated people, people don’t often get to see that level of interaction,” Touchette said. “It’s always overshadowed by the media that highlights the bad things, and so it’s really important to highlight that our staff are truly incredible. They do hero’s work and they do it without song or praise.”