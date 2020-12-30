When Claire Giroux-Williams shaved her head mid-pandemic on a dare, she didn’t know it would turn into a fundraising contest for the Vermont Family Network where she works.

She also didn’t imagine she and her friend, Jan Knutsen (the origin of said dare), would raise nearly $3,500 in donations.

“Shaving my head was a fun, ‘kitschy’ way to get folks’ attention, but really, they donated because I asked them to donate to a great cause. It is important to remember that people give when you ask them to,” said Giroux-Williams. “I shared with them the great work that the Vermont Family Network does, and inspired them to give, and they came through in a way much bigger than I expected.”

When donations climbed to nearly $1,000, Knutsen raised the stakes: If Giroux-Williams could raise $1,500, she would donate an additional $500 to Girls on the Run Vermont, a nonprofit organization that helps girls recognize their personal strengths, where Knutsen is also a board member.

The pair ultimately raised just under $3,500 donated to the Vermont Family Network, and $500 to Girls on the Run Vermont.

Market Street project gets kudos

More than 17 years in the making, South Burlington’s Market Street construction was named “Project of the Year” by Vermont Planners Association.

“We’re really honored to have won this award for Market Street. It’s been in the works for many years and finally we were able to begin building it with the support of Tax Increment Financing,” said City Manager Kevin Dorn. “It’s just a beautiful main street for our community and we’re all so proud of it.”

The city has dreamed of creating a walkable downtown in South Burlington for decades. When the Market street construction finishes next summer — fingers crossed — the area will include a community center, the South Burlington Public Library and City Hall, and residential buildings.

“It’s about investing and creating place,” said Paul Conner, Director of Planning and Zoning. “What it represents is the spine along which South Burlington’s downtown, which has been in our vision for 35 years, opens up. It’s the first big piece of the puzzle along with City Center Park, with many more to come.”

Breaking records

You voted, South Burlingtonians! In March, in August and in November, you mailed in ballots and walked out to the polls to exercise your right to vote.

On Aug. 11, about 2,451 South Burlington voters cast their ballots in person. The election attracted a record number of absentee ballot requests with 6,523 ballots mailed out for the primary race and 6,677 mailed out for the school budget revote. On Monday, Aug. 10, 4,694 of those absentee primary ballots and 4,791 of the school ballots had been returned.

In November, nearly 78 percent of the city’s registered voters made their voices heard — 12,820 out of 16,480 voters.

According to City Clerk Donna Kinville, it was “the most we have had ever voting in South Burlington.”

Abenaki rights

In June, the Vermont Legislature voted to restore free fishing and hunting rights to the Abenaki — a right the Abenaki people have been fighting for more than 150 years.

The restoration provides free fishing and hunting licenses to anyone who is “a certified citizen of a Native American Indian tribe that has been recognized by the State.”

Don’t forget the ducks

This summer, the South Burlington Fire Department responded to a distressed mother whose six ducklings were stuck in a storm drain. A mother duck, that is.

Fire fighters helped to rescue the fuzzy locals, returning them to their mother.

No harm, no foul.

SoBu on two wheels

Nic Anderson and his two kids — 9-year-old Sage and 7-year-old Cora — took National Bike Month wheelie seriously this year. The trio cycled a little over 300 miles in 30 days, pedaling down every street in South Burlington.

According to Anderson, a member of the South Burlington Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, the journey began with him and his kids celebrating National Bike Month, an annual event encouraging folks to ride a bicycle at least once every day for a month.

After a few rides, the journey turned into a quest, or what Anderson dubbed “street hunting.”

“My son, Sage, is a total map nerd, which is near and dear to my heart too,” Anderson said. After each ride, Sage pulled out a map of South Burlington and marked all the roads they’d ridden.

“He was like, ‘Okay, we’ve got a Sharpie there, there and there but that one’s missing,’” Anderson recalled. “So, we’d go on a specific bike ride to try and get it.”

As a member of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, Anderson hopes to use what he’s learned to help create greenways — signed, mapped and promoted routes — to help South Burlington students bike to school through neighborhoods.

“It’s just all about the quality time. It doesn’t matter if you’re doing a 5-mile bike ride or a 20-mile bike ride as long as you’re getting out and getting fresh air and enjoying the city with your kids,” said Anderson.

Caring counts

‘Twas a month before Christmas when Vicky PierceMulliss and Pamela Hamblin began stuffing stockings with toys and goodies to mail to kids around the state.

The South Burlington locals joined forces to stuff and send out roughly 250 stockings to children all over Vermont in an effort to make the holiday special during the pandemic.

“I’ve had bad times and I’ve had good times in life,” said PierceMullis. “You help your neighbors, and you don’t help your neighbors expecting something in return. You do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

For the last three years, Hamblin has donated gifts to families who miss application deadlines from larger charitable organizations, or who are not eligible. She quickly agreed to join PierceMulliss in her large-scale stocking stuffing effort.

“Just seeing the joy, the tears and how truly grateful and appreciative that they were, that they actually really needed this, is what keeps me doing it every year,” Hamblin said.

PierceMullis also organized an “Easter Egg Extravaganza” earlier this year, after plans changed due to stay-home and social distancing orders. She created a socially distant egg hunt on her lawn with candy-filled plastic eggs and hid stuffed animals in trees around her home for kids to spot like a scavenger hunt.

When Halloween rolled around, PierceMulliss came to the rescue again. She rallied her friends and family, who filled 244 brown paper lunch bags with candy, pencils and stickers, then delivered the goodies to kids in Winooski, Colchester, Burlington and South Burlington.