These are the top books, magazines and DVDs checked out from the South Burlington Free Public Library in 2020.
Top Magazines
- The Economist
- People
Top DVD
- Knives Out
Top Books
- The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
- This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- A Better Man by Louise Penny
- Educated by Tara Westover
- The End of Loneliness by Benedict Wells
- American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
- The Overstory by Richard Powers
- All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
- Blue Moon by Lee Child
- Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Normal People by Sally Rooney
- The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate
- Still Life by Louise Penny
- Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano
- Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom
