Barry Hulce of South Burlington has been hired at Vermont Technical College as executive director for the Vermont Manufacturing Collaborative, hosted by the college on its Randolph Center campus.
Hulce comes to the college with 25 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, including advanced manufacturing, technology innovation and product development. Hulce founded a manufacturing company, led operations, managed engineering departments, and has been a practicing engineer over the course of his career.
The Vermont Manufacturing Collaborative started in July 2019 with a contract from the U.S. Army.
It is a public-private partnership between industry, higher education and technical and support resources.
“Barry is an excellent fit for the Vermont Manufacturing Collaborative’s goal of expanding additive manufacturing expertise throughout the state and region. I believe his leadership will help make it the driver of innovation in the sector,” said college president Patricia Moulton.
He has a master’s degree in technology entrepreneurship from the University of Maryland, a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of California, Davis, and a variety of professional certifications.
Hulce started his new job June 1.
