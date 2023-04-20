Robbi Handy Holmes and Warren Palm of South Burlington have been awarded the Chairman’s Circle Platinum honors from parent company Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
Platinum awards recognize those in the network’s top 1 percent.
In addition to Palm, two other Vermont Realty Group teams were also platinum award winners, Landmark Group of Vergennes and the Trombley Day Group of Morrisville and Stowe.
