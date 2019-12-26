Jamie Danaher

Jamie Danaher

Jamie Danaher, the owner of Vermont Gaming Academy, located in the University Mall, was recognized as Creative Workforce Solutions 2019 Person of the Year. The award acknowledges Danaher for “the support, opportunities and mentorship offered to individuals with barriers to employment,” according to a press release.

Danaher, a South Burlington resident, said, “We work with local agencies like Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and Burlington High School, offering internships to individuals whose goals align with our business and help them achieve those goals.”

Creative Workforce Solutions is an initiative of the Vermont Agency of Human Services that offers a consolidated and coordinated approach to employment services.

