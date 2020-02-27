The Vermont Business Roundtable announced Lisa Ventriss of South Burlington will retire at the end of the year.
Ventriss joined the Roundtable in 2002 as president and chief spokesperson.
“It has been one of my greatest professional privileges to serve as president of the Roundtable and work together with such a distinguished and respected group of business and non-profit leaders from across the state and region,” Ventriss said. “After almost two decades as president, and at the beginning of a new decade, it is now time for the Roundtable to bring in the next generation of leader.”
Mark Foley, chair of the Roundtable Board of Directors and president of Foley Services and MKF Properties, said, “The board greatly appreciates Lisa’s many contributions to enhance Vermont’s economic competitiveness and preserve our unique quality of life. We applaud her commitment to Vermont and her amazing track record of leadership.”
The Roundtable is forming a search committee to select its next president.