VASTA Performance Training and Physical Therapy has a community-centric program for the new year. Each month, the South Burlington business will select a cause to promote, creating awareness through an informational campaign.
“New this year is our VASTACares program,” said Eric Corey, co-owner and director of performance training at VASTA. “We were looking for a mechanism to allow us to interact more with our community; this program will open various avenues for us to do that.”
VASTACares will promote a variety of worthwhile causes throughout the year, in addition to highlighting monthly an important health and wellness issue.
“Each month, our company will be looking for opportunities to raise awareness, provide education or take action,” said Jeff Albertson, co-owner and director of VASTA’s physical therapy.
For January, VASTA chose National Blood Donor Month as their cause. Employees wear red t-shirts every Friday, and VASTA will caravan employees to the University of Vermont Jan. 30 for a local blood drive.
“Just one donation saves three lives,” shared Albertson. “More than 38,000 blood donations are needed every day. That’s a compelling call to action!”
Throughout the year, VASTA will also host occasional fundraisers.
“National Cancer Prevention Month is up next, and we will be coordinating our efforts through LiveStrong,” added Albertson. “Community involvement is a core company value and has been since day one. VASTACares will serve as a vehicle to live up to that commitment.”