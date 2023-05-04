Dr. Christine DiBlasio was recently named USA Today’s Woman of the Year for Vermont and has been recognized among women around the nation who have made a significant impact in their communities and across the country.
DiBlasio, a clinical psychologist who has a fifth-degree black belt, merged her clinical background with her training in the martial arts and self-defense to cofound The Safety Team, which provides personal safety workshops and educational programs for women and girls. Founded in 2003, The Safety Team is a Vermont nonprofit dedicated to preventing violence, fostering resilience and healing trauma. Its work promotes the safety, empowerment and well-being of women, girls and people at high risk of sexual assault. In recent years, it has won international attention for developing a healing self-defense program for survivors of violence and sexual assault.
“We can’t always stop the bad, but we can add to doing something good by empowering women and people to reclaim their voices every day, helping them better understand trauma and triggers and provide them with tools to learn movements, boundary setting and practical self-defense,” said DiBlasio, who serves as the organization’s president.
For more than 30 years, DiBlasio has guided and empowered women and girls and survivors of sexual assault and other violence using programs that include both the mind and body.
She is a University of Vermont graduate and her professional practice, The Stone House Associates, is located in South Burlington.
