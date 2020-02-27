Elise Polli, of Williston, was sworn into the Vermont Builders and Remodelers Association (VBRA) Board of Directors as an associate member on Jan. 30.
Polli, of South Burlington’s Polli Properties at Keller Williams Vermont, serves as team leader.
A nonprofit organization founded in 1957, the Builders and Remodelers Association works to “promote, enhance and maintain a positive business and economic environment conducive to the construction of new housing and renovation of existing housing.”
The company also welcomed Devin Unruh, of Winooski, to its real estate team, working as an agent.
Unruh moved to Vermont in 2005. According to Polli Properties, he has more than 12 years of experience, in a range of positions throughout the hospitality industry.
“I love real estate because things can accelerate so quickly,” said Unruh. “One day you may be just talking about options and the next you may be writing an offer on a client’s dream home! I really enjoy seeing the excitement grow throughout the process, all the way to the closing. It’s important to me to make sure my clients are comfortable and informed at every turn.”