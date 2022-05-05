Baristas at the Starbucks on Shelburne Road are brewing some change: they want better pay, stable hours and a seat at the negotiation table.
On May Day, the South Burlington store became the first in the state to file for a union election, following the lead of over 17 other Starbucks across the country that have unionized in the last six months.
“I believe bringing the labor movement to Vermont is critical today, as I and so many other Vermonters are entrenched in a worsening housing crisis,” said Gareth “Gaz” Romp, a Starbucks employee who’s helped organize for the South Burlington store and was one of six who signed a letter to company CEO Howard Schultz announcing the store’s intent to unionize.
The employees filed for a union representation election with the National Labor Relations Board on May 1 after gathering 16 authorization cards from the store’s 20 employees.
“Our new hires are hastily and improperly trained, we are expected to work twice as hard without any additional compensation due to understaffing, we tolerate unstable scheduling and now hours have been cut without warning, making it difficult for us to pay our bills and jeopardizing our ability to qualify for health insurance. It is time to take action,” the letter stated.
A Starbucks in Buffalo, N.Y., was the first of the company’s 8,000 locations to officially unionize in December, followed soon after by another store in the area.
Then the union bug started to spread. At least 18 stores have voted to unionize in the last six months and another 170 other locations in 30 states have plans to vote in the coming months, according to Vox.
Other outlets cited a similar refrain as the South Burlington baristas: better pay, better hours, better benefits, better working conditions.
Last fall, Starbucks announced it would make the company-wide minimum wage $15 an hour, with employees who have two or more years on the job receiving a 5 percent raise in January.
While $15 an hour is a few bills higher than Vermont’s state minimum wage of $12.55 an hour, the price of housing and cost of living have risen precipitously — and not in a “rising tide lifts all boats” kind of scenario.
The median sales price for a single-family home in South Burlington grew by close to 20 percent — from $339,900 to $405,500 — comparing January of this year to 2021, according to the Northwest Vermont Realtor Association. That’s a couple thousand dollars higher than statewide numbers, which saw home prices rise about 16 percent.
By comparison, Vermont’s minimum wage has increased by 0.8 percent, adjusted for inflation, every year from 1959 to 2016. In the last few years, the rate has gone up slightly, from $10.96 in 2020 to $11.75 in 2021.
In Chittenden County especially, where the vacancy rate is at an all-time low — less than one rental unit out of every 100 is available at any given time, according to a report by Allen Brooks & Minor, a real estate advisory firm in South Burlington — and the market demand racks up prices on existing stock, $15 an hour doesn’t cover the cost of living for many.
Romp and other signees argued that workers cannot negotiate for better overall working conditions on their own, especially against a massive, global fast-food chain like Starbucks.
“We all love working for Starbucks; our store is a home away from home for many, and a safe place to be ourselves,” the letter stated. “Your aggressive and illegal retaliation against unionizing workers across the country exacerbates our concerns. We want to work with you, collaboratively, to transform Starbucks into a fair and equal workplace, where partners are fairly compensated and treated with respect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.