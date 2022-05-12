Gareth “Gaz” Romp never thought they could be part of the labor movement. As a 19-year-old barista, fresh out of high school faced with the daunting cost of college, Romp thought they might use their skills on the piano and bass to become a musician and write music while making coffee.
But a $15 an hour paycheck and a free Spotify subscription doesn’t cut it to live and work in Chittenden County, they realized.
When they began unionizing with some coworkers at their Starbucks on Shelburne Road, Romp discovered a passion for labor rights and activism.
“Growing up, we learned about economic inequality and climate change, and how powerless we feel to make any change,” Romp said, adding that when they learned about unions, it felt like “a thing of the past,” an emblem of the 19th century labor movement but something that has been on the decline for years.
Now, Romp feels like organizing is a “definitive answer: organizing our workplaces, not just at Starbucks, but all over the state and country,” they said.
The Starbucks on Shelburne Road in South Burlington, a little island in the shopping plaza hugging Interstate 89, became the first in the state to file for a union election when it announced on May 1, coinciding with International Workers’ Day.
At least 18 other Starbucks stores have voted to unionize throughout the country and Canada in the last six months out of the company’s 8,000 locations, and another 170 other locations in 30 states have plans to vote in the coming months.
The workers are arguing for better pay, staffing coverage, training, benefits, stable scheduling and a seat at the bargaining table, among other things.
Fellow organizer and one of the store supervisors, Campbell Habetz, was the one who initially broke it to Romp, after they asked for a raise, that that isn’t really how pay works at Starbucks. The two started talking about the viability of a union, then met with some union reps in Buffalo and Rochester, in New York, where the first Starbucks stores to unionize are located.
They hit the ground running and began talking to their coworkers, rounding up support, educating folks on what unionizing would mean and signing union cards.
Almost everyone they talked to was “gung ho” about organizing, Habetz and Romp recalled. The community has poured out support for them as well.
“One of our regulars came in and she was so supportive of the union. I love her, she is awesome. She gets a venti black tea lemonade, with extra lemonade, and a cup of ice,” Romp recalled.
Last Friday, the Burlington Democratic Socialists of America organized a “Sip In” instead of a sit in, stationing themselves in the Shelburne Road coffee shop to sip coffee and show support.
They’re also organizing a support rally outside of the store on Saturday, May 14 at noon, which Romp hopes the community comes to.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a champion of workers’ rights who has been bull-headed about a livable minimum wage for decades, among other things, also threw his support behind the baristas.
“I am proud to stand in strong solidarity with Starbucks workers in (South) Burlington who are seeking a vote to form a union. They understand that at a time of record profits, Starbucks can afford to pay decent wages and to treat its workers with dignity,” Sanders wrote on Twitter May 2.
The senator has been critical of the mega coffee chain recently, writing a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in March demanding he stop “union busting,” and firing workers “for ‘the crime’ of being pro-union.”
In the months since the company’s first Starbucks stores began unionizing, the company has been accused of violating labor laws by allegedly illegally threatening pro-union workers with income and benefit loss or firing, in dozens of complaints filed by Starbucks Workers United with the National Labor Relations Board.
Last year, the company announced some new benefits for store partners, including a raise of minimum wage to $15-23 per hour by this summer, pay increases up to 5 percent for partners with two years on the job and 10 percent for partners with five years on the job, and over 70 new recruiters, with the goal of hiring 5,000 new employees each week.
However, Habetz and Romp argued these promises are hollow.
“These very significant wage increases only applied to partners who’ve been with the company two or five years, while 80 percent of the national Starbucks workforce have been with the company less than a year. It barely applies to all partners,” Romp said. “On top of that, they’re using it as intimidation and to coerce stores not to unionize.”
Habetz still hopes to be a manager at Starbucks, but now is skeptical of their chances. Activism and this new endeavor into union organizing aligns with how they were raised and their current values.
“So, when we heard about it, I was like, well, at some point I’m going to come to a crossroads and I’m going to have to decide whether I’m going to prioritize my career or my values. Once it came down to it, it just wasn’t even a question for me,” Habetz said.
Since becoming a supervisor, they’ve gained deeper insight into the various struggles plaguing their coworkers, from paying bills, to paying off student loans, to finding secure housing close to work.
“I’m realizing that so many of the people around me are actively in crisis, are facing housing insecurity or are afraid to deal with their health issues, because they have to pay rent,” they said.
Both Habetz and Romp want to stay with their store — they genuinely love making coffee and getting to know their regular customers.
“Everyone is staying here right now because we love each other. We’ve never had such great friends as coworkers, but things aren’t really looking good, and there’s just so many systemic issues that affect us all so personally and individually that we need to collectively do something about it,” Romp said.
They intend to return to school with this newfound passion and get a degree in labor studies — anything to keep organizing, advocating for people and helping to better conditions for workers in and outside of their community.
“This has really sparked a passion,” they said. “I really want to keep doing this. I love talking to people and organizing, using all these different tools: agitate, educate, inoculate.”
