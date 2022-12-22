Brittany Melvin of South Burlington has been named vice president of client services and public relations at SilverLake Wealth Management in Williston.
Melvin is a native Vermonter and graduate of Champlain College who comes to SilverLake with extensive client service and marketing experience, having served for eight years as the director of sales and marketing at Burlington Country Club.
“Melvin will play an integral role in the process of showing the community how we are different and how we can add value to our clients through our team approach,” said Jeff Steele, SilverLake’s managing partner.
