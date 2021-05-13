Kyley Lavigne, RN, has joined the Glowaesthetics Medical Spa + Beauty Boutique as a nurse injector.
Lavigne brings years of clinical experience. She graduated with a nursing degree from the University of Vermont and is certified in Botox and fillers through the American Academy of Procedural Medicine. She has completed multiple trainings with Allergan and Galderma.
“We are so excited to welcome Kyley to our team,” said Maria Gould, owner of the South Burlington spa.
Lavigne will be working with Dr. Ashley Dimeola, medical director, who recently received recognition as a platinum injector by Allergan Pharmaceuticals.
