Fran Briand and Nicole LaBrecque, both of South Burlington, were named as board members with Mercy Connection.
Laura Lipton, of northern Vermont, joined, too.
Mercy Connections, a social justice nonprofit headquartered in Burlington, provides programming and classes for adult learners, those preparing for American citizenship, women coming out of prison, those needing fresh food and more.
Brian is a CPA manager at Gallagher and Flynn Company, LaBrecque is vice president of PC Construction and Lipton is co-director of Mira Via LLC.
