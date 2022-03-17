Amit Lodha of South Burlington has been reelected to a second term on the University of Vermont Health Network medical group board of directors.
Lodha, associate vice president of manufacturing with Agilent Technologies, will serve a second two-year term. He has extensive experience in manufacturing, supply chain, production processes and quality improvement.
“I have been on the board for the last two years and I am impressed with the talent and amount of work being done by the medical group,” said Lodha. “This is a significant time in the history of health care with the global pandemic and workforce shortages.”
He has been active with several area organizations, previously serving as a board member of United Way of Northwest Vermont, Mercy Connections and the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce. He is a graduate of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in Mumbai, the College of Engineering Pune, and earned a master’s degree in manufacturing management from The University of Toledo.
