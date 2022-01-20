The Burlington-based law firm Dinse has named Ted Lawrence of South Burlington as one of its new directors and shareholders.
After graduating from Ohio’s Kenyon College and the University of Michigan Law School, Lawrence began his career as a journalist covering foreign policy in Washington, D.C. Before moving to Vermont, he clerked for judge Henry Saad of the Michigan Court of Appeals.
He joined Dinse in 2015 and provides guidance and legal support to start-ups and established companies in all aspects of their business operations, including private capital raises and bank financing, asset sales and acquisitions, company formation, contracting with other businesses and service providers and incentive compensation for employees and advisors, including stock awards and stock options.
He also assists commercial and agricultural lenders with loan transactions and regulatory compliance.
Lawrence enjoys hiking, writing freelance features and book reviews and listening to “Addicted to Love” by Robert Palmer.
