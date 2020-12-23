This week, South Burlington Business Association chair Tim McKenzie visited the South Burlington Food Shelf and presented a check for $16,372 from a recent fundraising drive.
As the pandemic halted in-person member meetings this year, the association allocated excess funds to match member contributions up to $6,500 for the Food Shelf.
As a result of the overwhelming response, McKenzie noted that the board is honored to represent these businesses who are committed to their community and to fellow citizens who need help.
According to South Burlington Food Shelf Director Peter Carmolli, the new food shelf has helped 374 distinct households to date suffering from food insecurity. New families and individuals are seeking help every week.
The association was formed to give South Burlington business a stronger voice in the community. We find strength in numbers, and welcome new member businesses large and small. For more information visit sbbabiz.com.
