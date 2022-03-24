Members and guests of the South Burlington Business Association met with city manager Jessie Baker and her leadership team for a meeting centered around the city’s priorities, COVID-19 relief funds, the City Center development, and basic city functions.
Andrew Hayes of Eastern Real Estate, the group that recently purchased University Mall in partnership with Taconic Capital Advisors, was introduced to the business community and made brief remarks about the mall. For information about the group, contact Julie Beatty at sbbabiz@gmail.com or visit sbbabiz.com.
