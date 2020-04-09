What does a vinegar company in Massachusetts and a gluten-free sourdough bread operation in California have to do with Sherpa Foods, a South Burlington family business that produces traditional Nepalese dishes?
They are three of the eight businesses selected from around the country to be part of the spring 2020 business incubator program held by the yogurt company Chobani.
Headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., Chobani describes their incubator program as helping entrepreneurs “with big hearts and ideas” break into food and beverage industries through equity-free investment and mentorship.
Sherpa Foods and with the seven other selected companies are all described by Chobani as “disruptive and innovative start-ups.”
They will each take part in a three-month program which includes training in New York, visits to Chobani facilities and trade shows, and a $15,000 grant to help grow their businesses.
“This opportunity means a lot to us,” said Nurbu Sherpa. “We recently moved into a bigger facility and we were working on upgrading our packaging/labeling etc. so we could expand our market beyond Vermont. So, this opportunity and access to resources at Chobani will be a tremendous help.”
Founded in 2015 with the mission of bringing “traditional Nepalese delicacies from a Himalayan state to the United States,” Sherpa Foods is owned by husband and wife team Nurbu and Phura Sherpa.
They moved in January from their Patchen Road location to a larger production space next to Higher Ground. Well known for their momos, a Nepalese version of dumplings, Sherpa’s new space has allowed expansion of their product line to include handmade Himalayan-style fried rice and chow mein.
Sherpa said he first heard about the incubator program two years ago through one of Chobani’s workshops in Vermont.
“I applied that year and reached top 20,” said Nurbu Sherpa. “I was asked to apply again last year and was selected this year to participate.”
The Chobani program looks for companies that are “purpose-driven,” a quality that is not difficult to see in the Sherpas’ commitment to helping others. In their relatively short business life, Sherpa Foods is known both locally and internationally for their contributions.
In addition to hosting a variety of fundraising dinners supporting new Americans and sustainable food efforts, the company received the 2018 COTS Business Hero Award for their donations to COTS and for providing monthly lunches to the COTS daytime drop-in shelter.
Phura Sherpa was awarded the 40 under 40 VBM Rising Star Award in 2018 and, in 2019, the company was named the Vermont Microenterprise of the Year by the Small Business Administration.
Sherpa Foods’ global efforts to make a difference begins with their Women Empowerment Project. This organization helps women in Dhading, a rural Nepalese village, become independent through business start-up initiatives such as raising goats and producing products for sale and building a small soap factory.
At a time when the Sherpas could be looking forward to an April start of the incubator program, they instead are among the legions of family owned businesses who are figuring out how to deal with the enormous impacts of the coronavirus.
“Like many other businesses, this crisis has significantly impacted our business as well,” Nurbu Sherpa said. “Our stores sales have dropped by more than 50%. We made quite a few adjustments to our operation to help us get through these challenging times. We had to reduce our days and hours of operation because of that and, unfortunately, had to cut down hours of our employees. We recently signed up with Uber Eats, Door Dash and Mr. Delivery to supply directly to our customers to adapt to this new reality.”
Although daunting, this current challenge has not changed the family’s endeavors to help others in need.
“Just like us, we also understand these are difficult times for everyone especially our vulnerable members of our society,” explained Nurbu Sherpa. “So, we are now doing weekly meal donations, instead of monthly, and bringing food/fruits etc. for our friends and neighbors in need at COTS every Friday.”
When their focus returns to the incubator program, the Sherpas will likely spend time getting to know Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, who took part in selecting the final participants. Ulukaya personally helps to mentor each company.
“We hope to build good relationships and network with Chobani and its retail partners,” said Nurbu Sherpa. “We are so thrilled and feel so fortunate to be selected.”