Sara Faucher is the new executive director of The Residence at Quarry Hill, a senior living facility in South Burlington.
Faucher, a geriatric clinical nurse specialist, earned two bachelor’s degrees, in Nursing and business administration, from Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I., and received a master’s degree in nursing from the University of California, San Francisco.
Faucher worked at Haven Hospice, Tidewell, Mercy Care and HPH Hospice before becoming an independent consultant for older adult advocacy and becoming part LCB Senior Living, which operates Quarry Hill.
Originally from North Carolina, Faucher has worked all over the United States. In 2016, she received a legal nurse consultant certification from The Paralegal Institute at Brighton College. She is also a veteran of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps.
