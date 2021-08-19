SeaComm surprises local businesses with lunch

From left, SeaComm South Burlington branch manager Joshua Thomas, Goss Jeep sales manager Kazmin Thibault, and SeaComm marketing communications specialist Tyler LeBoeuf.

 Courtesy photo

SeaComm Federal Credit Union, which has a location in South Burlington, recently showed its appreciation to local businesses by delivering pizza. The credit union delivered 50 pizzas to more than 20 businesses throughout South Burlington as part of its pay-it-forward program. 

