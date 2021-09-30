Joshua Thomas of Essex has been hired as branch manager for SeaComm’s South Burlington location.
Thomas comes to the credit union with more than 10 years of experience in the financial service industry. He studied at Community College of Vermont and the University of Vermont.
He will oversee branch operations, including teller and lending functions.
