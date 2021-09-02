Rich Cassidy and Michael Brow of Rich Cassidy Law in South Burlington have both been recognized by their peers as highest-level practitioners by Best Lawyers in America.
Cassidy was honored as a lawyer of the year in the practice area of mediation in Burlington in the 28th edition of Best Lawyers in America.
Cassidy was also honored in the practice areas of employment law; labor and employment; mediation; medical malpractice, and personal injury.
Brow was honored for his work in personal injury litigation. He has been similarly recognized since 2009.
Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on rigorous peer-review survey comprised of more than 10.8 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys.
Both men have both practiced law in the Burlington area for over 40 years.
