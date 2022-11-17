Charlotte resident Yvonne Janssen-Heininger last week received the American Lung Association in Vermont’s Lung Cancer Discovery Award.
“Vermont ranks average when it comes to rates of new cases of lung cancer, lack of treatment and surgery. “When it comes to treating the leading cause of cancer deaths in the state, Vermont can do better,” said Trevor Summerfield, director of advocacy at the Lung Association in Vermont. “We are excited for Yvonne to join the American Lung Association research team to help improve lung health here in Vermont and across the nation.”
Janssen-Heininger, Ph.D., is an expert in the fields of pulmonary fibrosis and redox medicine. Growing up in Holland, she witnessed abundant chronic lung diseases in her community and immediate family. Coal mining was prevalent in the Netherlands through the 1970s, and air pollution and tobacco smoking remain the leading causes of diseases including pneumoconiosis, silicosis, pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer.
Janssen-Heininger’s grant will fund a project seeking to study protein oxidation in the development of lung cancer to help treat chemotherapy-resistant tumors.
“The goal is to be able to interfere with this protein oxidation pathway, focusing on a specific target, in order to destroy lung tumors and to cause cancers to respond much better to cisplatin (chemotherapy), at lower doses,” she said. “Ultimately, we hope this study will lead to improved response to immunotherapy.”
In the 2022-2023 grants cycle, the association is funding $13.2 million for more than 130 lung health research grants.
