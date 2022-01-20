Siobhan Philbin is joining Polli Properties at KW VT in South Burlington as a real estate agent.
She joins the team headed by Elise Polli.
Originally from Vermont, Philbin studied fine arts and art history at Rollins College in Florida. She loves cooking themed meals for friends and family, designing spaces, shopping for unique home goods and admiring historic buildings.
When not working, Siobhan enjoys spending time apple picking at Yate’s Orchard, biking the Island Line Trail, walking her dog Birdie and going on photography adventures with her partner, Greg.
Philbin is going into her third year as an agent.
