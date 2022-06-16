The Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington has hired Nancy Lewis as resident engagement director.
Previously Lewis worked at The Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury for four years as resident engagement assistant leading daily enrichment activities for residents and assisting with transportation and activities outside of the community.
In her new role, she will lead daily activities focused on residents’ social, physical and cognitive health.
Lewis has a bachelor’s degree in art history and a minor in music performance from Roanoke College in Virginia and recently finished her master’s degree in gerontology at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
She has volunteered for Age Well, Habitat for Humanity, Homeward Bound, ASPCA, and more. She is an avid reader, knitter and animal lover who loves the outdoors and being able to go on long walks with her dogs outside of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.